A Walla Walla County Superior Court judge ruled that the Walla Walla City Council did not violate the Open Public Meetings Act, dismissing a case brought against the council’s members by an open government advocate from Olympia.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram sided with the city, saying conditions have changed since the incidents described during the city manager hiring process in 2022 and tattoo policy discussions in 2021, and council members have taken steps to remedy any potential open meetings violations.
Wolfram dismissed the case Tuesday morning, June 13, that was filed by Arthur West, who files record requests and complaints of open meetings violations against agencies throughout Washington.
The case cannot be refiled, but West plans to appeal the decision in eastern Washington’s Court of Appeals.
Sitting council members Tom Scribner, Steve Moss, Brian Casey, Rick Eskil, Ted Koehler, Susan Nakonieczny and Gustavo Reyna were named in the lawsuit.
The judgment request
West, who is not an attorney, contends that council members unlawfully conducted meetings, failed to deliberate in public, and took action without complying with proper agenda and notice requirements on two separate occasions.
He asked the judge to rule on the claim centering on a special meeting on Nov. 18, 2022, during which the council was expected to choose five finalists from a list of eight applicants for the open city manager job.
At that meeting, the City Council met in executive session, and when its members reconvened in public, Scribner announced that the council felt that the qualifications of one applicant were superior to the others and believed that the result would not change if the council continued the application interview process.
West claims the decision to move forward with hiring the preferred candidate was an action taken in violation of open meeting laws.
City Attorney Tim Donaldson — representing Scribner, Moss, Casey, Koehler, Nakonieczny and Reyna — asked the judge to dismiss the case entirely, arguing that conditions have changed since the alleged violations.
Eskil obtained separate counsel for the case. His attorney, Megan Clark, joined the city's response.
The ruling
Wolfram agreed with Donaldson’s Monday, June 12, argument that the council’s Nov. 18 decision to move forward with hiring Elizabeth Chamberlain as city manager was not final.
Donaldson said the council’s decision to authorize an employment agreement with Chamberlain for the position was the final action in the matter.
He said notice was given and public input was received before the council took action authorizing the contract at a meeting on Dec. 21, 2022.
Wolfram also agreed that conditions have changed, saying the council took steps to remedy any potential violations in 2021 and 2022, Chamberlain was hired as city manager and has taken action in that role since 2022.
He added that the council itself has changed since the 2021 incident, with Eskil, Casey and Reyna taking office in January 2022.
“It would be inequitable to punish the current council,” for actions taken by past members, Wolfram said.
Wolfram signed a motion dismissing the case after issuing the ruling the morning of June 13.
Reactions
Assistant City Attorney June Riley, who appeared in court on behalf of Donaldson on Tuesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the ruling was issued.
West said he disagrees with Wolfram’s opinion and said he plans to file an appeal.
“The ruling gave (the council members) a free pass based on the fact that they went back and retraced their steps,” West said after the ruling. “I don’t think that’s how the Open Public Meetings Act is written.”
