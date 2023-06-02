Weston’s budget proposal for 2023-24 addresses rising costs from inflation and includes Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster funds reimbursing the city for its response to flooding in 2020.
Weston’s budget committee reviewed the proposed 2023-24 budget at a meeting on Wednesday, May 31.
Revenues and expenses are projected to balance at $6.6 million in the 2023-24 budget cycle beginning Saturday, July 1, an increase of about 5% over the $6.3 million 2022-23 budget.
City recorder and budget officer Sheila Jasperson attributed the increase to inflation but said revenue was healthy enough to support a strong reserve and contingency funds for emergencies, which were maintained or increased in the proposal.
The general fund will have a starting balance of $393,820 for the 2023-24 budget cycle, up from an estimated $313,243 in 2022-23 and $233,743 in 2021-22.
Property tax revenue, the primary source of income for the general fund, grew from $340,111 in 2021-22 to $375,767 in 2022-23, according to the report.
Mayor Duane Thul said the increase defied expectations.
“All the assessors seemed to think we’d lose ground because of COVID,” he said at the meeting.
While the city has not seen a decrease in property tax revenue since the pandemic, Jasperson said she’s still being cautious when forecasting future revenue.
She built the 2023-24 budget using an estimated $340,000 in property tax revenue.
Inflation and rising costs affected several lines in the proposed budget, from staffing and insurance to costs for printing, publishing and more.
Property, liability and auto insurance and a portion of the total health insurance expenses were set to increase from an estimated $29,690 in 2022-23 to $38,000 in the proposed budget for 2023-24.
Jasperson said costs for each insurance type will go up by a minimum of 12%.
The budget also included a look at water, utility and road improvement plans.
Weston’s state street fund was budgeted for $692,579 for 2023-24. It includes revenue from the state’s gas tax and small city allotment grants, which will fund sidewalk improvements along South Water Street.
Weston’s budget committee approved the preliminary budget at the May 31 meeting.
The City Council will conduct a public hearing and consider adopting the budget at a meeting on Wednesday, June 14. The proposed budget is available for download from the city’s website.
FEMA funds
Jasperson said the city has yet to receive reimbursement from FEMA for recovery projects completed after flooding in Umatilla County in 2020.
Weston’s sewer utility fund started the 2022-23 budget cycle in a deficit of $15,203 because of the delay, Jasperson said.
“Reimbursing through FEMA has been a complex task, and we were hoping to receive some funding during the current fiscal year,” Jasperson said at the meeting. “However, the reimbursement may not occur until the 23-24 fiscal year.”
The beginning balance for 2023-24 was forecast at $226,253, and the budgeted revenue includes the $1.3 million in grants.
