Nabiel Shawa, who has served as the city manager of Walla Walla since 2009, has unexpectedly announced he will resign effective Oct. 10, four months sooner than previously stated.
He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Shawa will attend his last City Council meeting as city manager Sept. 28, and his last city work session on Oct. 10. According to current city code, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, who is on vacation until Oct. 3, would take on the role of interim city manager upon Shawa’s resignation.
City officials were caught off-guard by the news of Shawa’s impending departure, Mayor Tom Scribner wrote in an email late Wednesday, Sept. 21. Shawa informed city officials of his decision by email on Monday, Sept. 19, Scribner added.
Walla Walla has a council-manager system of city government — a hired city manager takes on most of the executive roles typically thought of as the domain of the mayor, while the mayor is a partially ceremonial position that is otherwise a full voting member of the city council.
It is not the first time that Shawa has moved his retirement date forward.
In 2020, the Union-Bulletin reported he intended to retire in 2024. In 2022, Shawa announced an intended end-date of Oct. 2023. By the time the City Council had begun the process of finding his replacement, however, the given retirement date was Feb. 2023.
In late-July, the City Council contracted with a hiring firm to seek candidates to replace Shawa. However, the chosen candidate was not expected to be selected until the end of this year, at the soonest.
Shawa has for decades worked as a city manager or administrator for a number of municipalities. Prior to Walla Walla, he worked as city administrator for the city of Washougal, Washington, and before that in Long Beach, Washington.
