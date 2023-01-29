The federal report of 1992

In their 1992 environmental assessment, Bureau of Land Management assessors found nature on grand display across the cliffs and forest above Harris Park in Milton-Freewater.

The spot is closest recreational area to Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla and Tri-Cities in the Blue Mountains, according to federal surveyors at the time.

Then land was found to be home to Rocky Mountain elk and the dense undergrowth provides habitat for white-tailed deer and ruffed grouse. Mule deer occupied the upland forests and black bear were found throughout the area.

The sheer rock canyon walls and outcroppings, watered by springs, created a micro-habitat for mosses and ferns. Seventeen types of trees and shrubs lived on the land, exploration revealed. Douglas and ponderosa pine trees there averaged a lifespan of more than a century.

Bull, rainbow and steelhead trout dominated the river waters 30 years ago and millions of ladybug beetles spent winters on the area's riparian foliage.

Bureau of Land Management archives show four log stringer bridges built by Boise Cascade in 1979 in its right of way brought more visitors to the area. When the wood products company's right of way was renewed, it became responsible for bridge repair for hauling logs only.

In 1991, BLM crews tried to repair the two lower log stringer bridges, as the decking on both had become unsafe. The workers, however, found the second bridge to have dry rot and the required repairs exceeded the BLM's 1991 funds for repair.

The federal engineers reported similar disrepair on the third and fourth bridges as well. A barricade was placed below the second bridge, restricting further access by street-legal vehicles. Off-highway vehicles, mountain bikes, horse riders and hikers were still permitted access.

According to BLM's 1992 document, there was no official enforcement of access restrictions at that time.