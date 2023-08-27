Those awaiting an opportunity to signal their views on the wireless cell tower proposed at 928 Sturm Ave. in Walla Walla now have their chance.
Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp is accepting written and oral comments while reviewing the application for the 65-foot camouflaged tower that has drawn fierce opposition from neighbors of Blue Mountain Church, where the tower would be constructed.
A hearing is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the council chambers at City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
While the hearing examiner will accept written testimony at the hearing, residents are encouraged to submit written comments in advance, according to a notice from the city.
Comments should be sent to the Development Services office, 55 E. Moore St., or emailed to permits@wallawallawa.gov.
Testimony received by Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. will be included in a staff report to be published the week before the hearing.
City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said oral testimony will likely be limited to three minutes per speaker at the hearing, where it is anticipated a greater number of people will want to testify.
She said in an email that an attorney may speak on behalf of a resident at the hearing if that resident is identified. The attorney may use three minutes per person, but the people represented would not have additional time to testify themselves, she said.
Hearing examiner review
Hearing examiner Kottkamp is a land use attorney who has contracted with the city since 2019, Chamberlain said.
Hearing examiners are used throughout Washington to independently and professionally conduct quasi-judicial hearings and decide land use permit applications or decision appeals.
Because the cell tower is proposed in a residential area, it requires a conditional use permit and a level III review, which includes a public hearing and hearing examiner decision.
All testimony, written and oral, will be taken under consideration before Kottkamp makes a final decision. This includes any comments submitted before the city issued the hearing notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.