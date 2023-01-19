If Rob Grandstaff has his way, the vintage and vacated former Walla Walla County Jail will live another century. At least.
Grandstaff is the county’s director of facilities and maintenance, a role he recently took on after being a building inspector and fire marshal for the county.
The building he hopes to see preserved sits adjacent to the Walla Walla County Courthouse at 315 W. Main St.
Built in 1906, the brick-clad, two-story structure housed the county jail until 1982, when the current corrections facility was built. It was also home to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office until 2001, when that department was moved to the Public Safety Building on Alder Street.
During the past several years, county commissioners have been exploring how to restore and reuse the former jail.
A number of ideas have been floated over that time. Fast forward to now and the commission has distilled those down to the long-term goal of making the building a suitable home for Walla Walla County District Court, currently located at 317 W. Rose St.
Having one court next to the other makes for better security, Commissioner Todd Kimball said Wednesday.
The set up would allow a single-entry point into the county’s court system, Kimball pointed out.
Bringing the plan to fruition will come with an estimated price tag of $10 million; the county is using federal COVID-19 dollars via the American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March 2021 to give state and local governments funding to help overcome some of the economic impact of the pandemic, he said.
How to best use the money designated for the old county jail is dear to Grandstaff’s heart.
“We know it is public money, and we want to have a building that lasts,” he said Tuesday.
Fulfilling that vision is an evolving process. Currently the building’s innards have been removed, including the jail cells, and professionals are assessing multiple points.
Such as the interior brick. While the outside brick is in good shape, given its age, the inside brick is less sturdy, Grandstaff said.
He suspects the interior shell could be lined with native "Weston brick," which was the leading industry of that small Oregon community in the early 20th century.
Considered a far superior building source to wood, the area around Weston was rich in clay that lacked lime and was therefore not chalky.
In what was called a soft mud process, the clay was put into wooden molds and fired in wood-fueled kilns.
The orangy-red product, according to information on the "Historic Weston, Oregon" website, was used throughout the Inland Empire.
It was common and considered "good enough" at the time, Milton-Freewater historian Marcia Akes has said, noting no one was looking 100 or more years into the future when considering the brick product.
The first iteration of the former jail was well-designed, Grandstaff said. “There were some great cells, built to house people who needed a little reform.”
Planning, permitting and demolition began in fall 2021, he said, with much care taken to the existing footprint of the building.
At that time, the place still housed some county offices, but only in the spaces still considered safe to be in.
“It still had a purpose, it just wasn't used well,” Grandstaff said.
The 116-year-old structure is not listed with the National Historic Landmark program and neither is the courthouse.
“But we are working toward that,” he noted.
No one can yet promise the former jail building can be redeemed for public use. The clock on that decision has been slowed by a lack of funding in the past and more recent hurdles, Kimball said.
A completion date for whatever the project becomes is late 2023 or early 2024, for now, and county officials remain hopeful the building can be fully brought back to usefulness, he added.
Grandstaff, who worked in construction for many years, is on the same team.
“I am all about preserving things if possible. I love old buildings; they tell a story.”
All future use will require that the structure can be made stable and seismically safe, he said. “We are assessing. We’re in our due diligence stage.”
Grandstaff said he likes to think the brick building will pull through the intense evaluation it is undergoing, he said.
“I feel like I owe it to the building itself to say, ‘You are valued and you’re going to be something great.’”
