Walla Walla’s Water Distribution Division plans to install a fire hydrant and replace water service along a section of North Ninth Avenue on Monday, April 17.
The route will be closed to traffic between Rees Avenue and Moore Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Emergency vehicles will not have access, and drivers and pedestrians should use extreme caution when navigating the surrounding area, according to the notice from the city.
The closure is north of U.S. 12 and east of state Route 125.
