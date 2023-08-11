When Walla Walla Finance Director Jean Teasdale retires this month, Elizabeth Moeller will step up to lead the city’s finance department.
Moeller was hired as the city’s accounting supervisor in 2014 and was promoted to accounting manager in 2021. The city announced her most recent promotion in a news release on Thursday, Aug. 10.
“Liz brings many years of experience with the Walla Walla Finance Department to her new role as finance director,” City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said in the release. “I am excited that the city’s work on succession planning for key positions led to the internal promotion of Liz.”
Moeller will lead the department charged with preparing the city’s biennial budget, overseeing utility billing and performing annual financial and accountability audits, the release said. She starts in the new role on Monday, Aug. 28.
“As I step into this new role, I am comforted knowing that I have a great team, and together we will continue to enhance the great work every finance department member does daily,” Moeller said.
She said she's focused on maintaining accounting transparency and customer service in the office.
Before she was hired by the city, Moeller worked for her family’s construction business and for the Washington State Auditor’s Office. She has a bachelor's degree in both general business and accounting from Washington State University.
Moeller can be reached at lmoeller@wallawallawa.gov or 509-527-4423.
