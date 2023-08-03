DAYTON — Columbia County voters will decide in November whether to dissolve the Columbia County Rural Library District through a referendum that will appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
The library’s board of directors on Wednesday, Aug. 2, unanimously voted in favor of adding the item to the ballot. The vote came after a petition presented by resident Jessica Ruffcorn gathered more than the required number of signatures to move the issue forward.
“We are required to put this on the ballot, and we’re going to do so,” said board chair Jay Ball. “They needed to be at a 10% threshold of the voters in the unincorporated county, and they have done that.”
To be added to the ballot, the petition had to have at least 107 signatures, 10% of registered voters in the unincorporated areas of the county.
While the first petition in June failed to receive enough signatures, Auditor Will Hutchens said in a letter to the library board of directors in July that a second petition did meet the 10% threshold.
Ruffcorn, along with a group of residents, organized the petition campaign to dissolve the library district after attempts failed to get certain books concerning gender, sexual identity and anti-racism removed from library shelves.
The board also approved two committees on Wednesday, each made up of two people, to create voter guides. The committees are responsible for creating voter guides that will be mailed to voters to explain the issue — one in support of dissolving the library district and one against.
Ball said he chose the committee members, who he referred to as "a group of concerned citizens."
“If we do not do this today, the auditor will do it,” Ball said. “And he has requested that we do it because we’re better suited.”
Seth Murdock, Marcene Henderickson and Judith Strode will be on the committee to dissolve the district, while Tanya Patton and Deb Fortner make up the committee opposed to it.
The committees must create their voter guides by Wednesday, Aug. 9. Ball said they are permitted to get as much outside help as they want to create the guides.
