When a person is accused of a crime, the process usually is streamlined. One police agency investigates. The agency makes a recommendation about a criminal charge. Then a lawyer, namely a prosecutor, makes a decision about whether to file a charge.

When a high-profile elected government leader is accused of a crime, the process is different. The case takes a different route to avoid the chance of a perceived conflict of interest.

In the case involving Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner, there were other players involved. And based on the exchange of emails between public officials, the guidelines and expectations were not clear to all the players involved in the investigation. There also is evidence to show that some of the players disagreed about the outcome of the investigation.

This story was an opportunity to shed light on this behind-the-scenes process for our readers — a process that would otherwise stay in the dark.

Tony Balandran

Editor

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Tags

I am the editor of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. I was born and raised in Topeka, Kansas. I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism from the University of Kansas and that began a career that has lasted 34 years so far at seven newspapers in five states. As a journalist, I have witnessed, written or edited stories about the good, the bad and the terrible sides of human nature. I have stood in the aftermath of a tornado and watched residents work to rebuild their neighborhood. I have listened to a mother and father talk about how they will continue to live after losing five children in a mobile home fire. The power of the human spirit is amazing because all these people had the same message: Life is good, and we must live it to the best of our ability.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment