When a person is accused of a crime, the process usually is streamlined. One police agency investigates. The agency makes a recommendation about a criminal charge. Then a lawyer, namely a prosecutor, makes a decision about whether to file a charge.
When a high-profile elected government leader is accused of a crime, the process is different. The case takes a different route to avoid the chance of a perceived conflict of interest.
In the case involving Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner, there were other players involved. And based on the exchange of emails between public officials, the guidelines and expectations were not clear to all the players involved in the investigation. There also is evidence to show that some of the players disagreed about the outcome of the investigation.
This story was an opportunity to shed light on this behind-the-scenes process for our readers — a process that would otherwise stay in the dark.
Tony Balandran
Editor
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
