While some towns have struggled to effectively spend the influx of federal COVID-19 relief funds, Walla Walla and its community partners have been so effective at allocating the funds that it has received more than it otherwise would have.
During a Sept. 14 City Council meeting, the city accepted $81,606 of additional CARES Act grant funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.
The new funds will continue Walla Walla’s support of the Blue Mountain Action Council’s emergency subsistence payments, helping some residents impacted by the pandemic pay their utilities, rent and mortgage.
Specifically, the new funds are from HUD’s Coronavirus-3 Reallocation, which took CDBG CARES Act funds that jurisdictions were allocated but could not distribute before federal deadlines and reallocated them to communities that have spent at least 99% of the funds they received.
Walla Walla’s CDBG program was selected as a recipient of the CV-3 reallocation because of its strong partnership with two organizations serving the local area — Mercy Corps Northwest and BMAC — and these agencies’ successful and timely distribution of Walla Walla’s previously awarded CDBG-CV funds, according to the press release.
In rare cases, some small communities outright declined the funds, either because they believed they did not need it or didn’t want it, according to reporting by Pew Charitable Trusts.
Other communities have simply struggled to spend their CDBG CARES Act funds on eligible programs, said Lydia Caudill, Community Development Block Grant Coordinator for the city of Walla Walla.
“Different jurisdictions have had a really difficult time using their funds,” Caudill said in a brief interview. “I’ve heard of some jurisdictions that haven’t used millions in CDBG funds. But we were able to get those funds out the door.”
Among thousands of “entitlement” communities that broadly qualify for CDBG funds, Walla is one of just 22 cities in the U.S. selected to receive a CV-3 Reallocation grant, and is the only recipient in HUD’s Region 10, consisting of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska, according to a press release from the city. In total, the CV-3 Reallocation sent out $3 million among those 22 communities.
The additional money is on top of the $503,590 in CARES Act funds the city has already received through HUD’s CDBG program—one of several funnels through which CARES Act funds have flowed, according to the city’s finance department.
Of those previously allocated funds, $350,000 were used to provide grants to local businesses impacted by the pandemic via the Walla Walla Small Business Relief Program, which was organized in May, 2020. Administered by Mercy Corps Northwest, the program provided direct financial assistance to 250 local businesses.
Another $153,590 of Walla Walla’s CDBG CARES Act funds were used to support the BMAC’s assistance for low- to moderate-income residents impacted by the pandemic, including with utility, rent and mortgage assistance. More than 460 individuals in 265 households were supported through BMAC’s use of Walla Walla’s CDBG CARES Act funds.
“These funds have allowed us to help many customers that are not eligible for our other relief due to one reason or another,” BMAC Director of Energy and Rent Assistance Sylvia Schaeffer said in a statement. “The ability to offer these services has a very big impact on segments of our community that struggled and are still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it continues to have on families.”
For more information or to determine if a resident is eligible for emergency subsistence payments, call 509-529-4980 and ask for the Rent/Energy Team.
