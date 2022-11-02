College Place’s draft 2023 budget of $62 million is nearly twice the size as previous years.
The expansion is almost entirely due to a $26 million price tag for upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and $5.2 million to renovate Lions Park.
While $26 million will be spent upgrading the wastewater system, the city is considering two very different options.
College Place and Walla Walla, as well as the Port of Walla Walla, are mulling a partnership that would link the cities’ wastewater treatment systems. If the regional system is approved, College Place would spend $13 million upgrading its own plant and another $13 million connecting it to Walla Walla’s treatment system.
But no meetings are currently scheduled between the cities and a decision is needed before the end of the year. College Place’s system must be upgraded to meet state environmental rules in 2024.
Without a joint partnership, College Place would need to invest $26 million in what would be only the first of up to three phases needed to meet the new environmental rules. The later phases could cost as much as $120 million. So far the city has secured state and federal funding those improvements amounting to around $13.5 million in grants and $13 million in low-interest loans. The city must agree to that offer by the end of the year in order to complete construction before the new environmental rules take effect.
Renovations to Lions Park, including recreational improvements and upgrades required by the state, are estimated to cost $5.2 million, significantly more than the $2 million estimate when the project was originally budgeted for 2021.
Some of that ballooning price is due to the pandemic, with the state taking much longer than anticipated to issue grant agreements to the city, delaying the project, said City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello. That delay gave time for inflation and construction supply chain issues to add to the overall cost.
Much of the remaining difference in cost estimates is due to scope creep, Rizzitiello added. Some of it was mandatory: stormwater along 12th Street from Village Adventist Church to Fort Walla Walla, drains into the park’s pond and the state requires significant filtration systems to handle the runoff.
Plans to renovate the park also did not originally include upgrades to the athletic field, but the city decided to add that project when it received a state grant to fund it, Rizzitiello said.
In total, the city will only need to pay $1.2 million of the $5.2 million price tag and will do so out of savings in a fund earmarked for general park improvements.
The draft 2023 budget also includes $4 million for improvements to city streets, and $1.9 million for equipment, including a pump truck to maintain sewer lines.
Some smaller increases are expected for employee wages and benefits, though some of these are still under negotiation. City staff are also recommending spending a little over $5,300 to purchase Life Flight insurance for all city employees.
Additional revenue
While city staff are recommending that College Place not increase the local property levee—state law allows them to increase it by up to 1% or bank the increase for future years—fees for city residents are likely to go up.
The draft budget projects a 3.7% increase in the water rate, a 3.6% increase in the sewer rate, and a 2.1% increase in the stormwater rate.
In addition, the ambulance utility fee implemented in May, which varies significantly depending on the property, was collected at 1/3 of its full rate this year, and will be collected at 2/3 of its full rate in 2023. In 2024, the full rate will be collected.
