Residents in Washington’s District 16 can hear from lawmakers and ask questions about the 2023 legislative session at a virtual town hall planned for Tuesday, March 28.
Sen. Perry Dozier of Waitsburg and Reps. Skyler Rude and Mark Klicker of Walla Walla, all Republicans, will discuss bills passed by the House and Senate and give updates on their own legislation before answering community questions.
The virtual event is planned from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. Residents can register by visiting bit.ly/UB-townhall.
The 2023 legislative session is scheduled to end Sunday, April 23.
District 16 includes Walla Walla County and parts of Benton and Franklin counties.
