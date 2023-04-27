Washington’s District 16 lawmakers will discuss the 2023 legislative session and answer community questions at upcoming town halls in Walla Walla and West Richland.
Sen. Perry Dozier, of Waitsburg, and Reps. Skyler Rude and Mark Klicker, of Walla Walla, all Republicans, will be in Walla Walla on Tuesday, May 2.
Legislators will host the town hall at the Walla Walla Community College Performing Arts Center, 500 Tausick Way.
Lawmakers will also host a town hall at Libby Middle School at 3259 Belmont Boulevard in West Richland on Wednesday, May 3.
Both events begin at 5:30 p.m.
The events will recap the 2023 legislative session, which ended on Sunday, April 23.
