Education and transportation were top of mind for District 16 lawmakers Sen. Perry Dozier of Waitsburg and Reps. Mark Klicker and Skyler Rude of Walla Walla, reflecting on the 2023 legislative session that adjourned April 23.
The lawmakers, all Republicans, returned to Walla Walla to report on the session at a community town hall and addressed other perceived wins and losses, including spending in the state's budget, gun legislation and drug possession laws, in interviews with the Union-Bulletin.
Connecting in person
The 2023 session brought the return of visitors to the Capitol and in-person legislating, a first for Dozier and Klicker, who both took office in 2021 as pandemic restrictions lingered.
Dozier said the return to full in-person access offered an opportunity to grow connections with other lawmakers.
“What I saw happening was that we had the opportunity to get to know personalities not only within our own caucus, but in the Democratic caucus, as well,” Dozier said.
He said it was a chance to get to know the senators he had served with on committees, visiting with each other over lunch in the Senate cafeteria.
“The most important thing is, we could talk about the bills and where (our) differences are on them in the wings and together all the time personally … we never had that opportunity before,” he said.
Budget
Dozier said the state’s $69 billion operating budget increased minimally, by about $5 billion. It didn’t include any significant tax increases, but it also didn’t include the tax relief Dozier wanted to see.
“I would have liked to have seen us help the people of Washington state a little bit more as we have gone through a very tough period of time from COVID and especially into the rising inflation, to try to do more to help them individually,” he said. “That wasn't accomplished to the level that I wished (it was).”
Drug possession laws
Walla Walla lawmakers were disappointed by the Legislature’s failure to agree on a drug possession law to replace a temporary measure set to expire July 1.
The temporary measure was passed in 2021 after the state Supreme Court overturned Washington’s felony drug possession law. The temporary fix classified drug possession as a misdemeanor, which some lawmakers see as too mild and others see as too harsh.
The state House voted down a new law on the last day of the 2023 session that would have set a gross misdemeanor penalty for drug possession.
The gross misdemeanor bill was supported by Dozier, though he said it was still a little weak. He supported an amendment that would have made possession of fentanyl a felony, but it was voted down.
Klicker and Rude voted against the compromise as it came out of the conference committee.
A special session is set to start Tuesday, May 16, giving lawmakers an opportunity to pass a new law before the temporary fix expires.
District 16 lawmakers said they hope the four corners — Democratic and Republican leadership out of the House and Senate — can come to a conclusion during that session.
Rude said he would support a bill that establishes a misdemeanor drug possession law if it includes enforcement of treatment programs.
Klicker and Dozier said they would support a gross misdemeanor law.
“Hopefully, we can go in there, we can vote on it, and they have a package (that) the majority can agree on,” Klicker said.
Gun legislation
District 16 lawmakers voted against a series of gun laws passed during the 2023 session.
Dozier, Klicker and Rude voted against a bill that banned several types of semi-automatic rifles, including AR-15s and AK-47s.
The law stops the sale, distribution, manufacture and importation of rifles of that style but does not bar possession of the models by people who already have them.
The three lawmakers shared similar reasons for their "no" votes.
“I’m pretty simple on that,” Klicker said. “Something like that, we’re blaming the gun and not the person.”
Dozier agreed, saying the ban doesn’t address the root cause of gun violence.
“The root cause of anybody going out and committing a crime really delves into a bigger problem that we have, and that is mental health issues,” he said.
Dozier and Rude also said the ban included gun models used for sport or hunting.
The lawmakers also voted against bills that require safety training for gun buyers and allow for lawsuits against manufacturers or sellers for negligent sale of guns.
“I don't think that it is the fault of those that manufacture the firearm that should be held responsible for what a person does with that firearm,” Dozier said.
He said stringent background checks are important for the sale of firearms.
Rude said he supported a different bill allowing individuals to voluntarily waive their right to a firearm. Klicker and Dozier voted against it.
“(It) had good reasons to vote ‘yes’ and good reasons to vote ‘no’ but I did vote ‘yes,’” Rude said. “That wasn't a threat to the Second Amendment right. It was voluntary, in my view, and so I voted for that.”
What’s next
With the exception of a potential return to Olympia to vote on a drug possession law compromise this month, District 16 lawmakers are preparing to meet with constituents in Walla Walla and surrounding areas during the next several months.
Dozier said he was looking forward to being back home in eastern Washington.
“I'm keeping fairly busy, especially trying to reach out to the new parts of our district this summer,” he said.
Klicker said he’s also stacking up meetings.
“The key to it is getting out there and meeting with people gearing up to where we can start working on some bills,” he said. “We want to have some bills ready to pre-file that represent our district well.”
Rude has much of the same plan and shared one specific goal. He said he hopes to introduce a bill next session that would require financial literacy in schools.
“Right now it's optional in statute, and I would really like to see that be mandatory, that every student is graduating from high school with education in filing taxes, banking, personal finance and all that,” he said.
