Several bills introduced in 2023 to address affordable housing didn’t make it out of committee in Washington’s legislative session.
Walla Walla residents shared stories about hard financial choices and pushed District 16 lawmakers on next steps at a virtual town hall Tuesday, March 28.
Housing for retirees
Patricia Divine Wilder, a retiree who lives in Walla Walla, told area lawmakers — Sen. Perry Dozier of Waitsburg and Reps. Skyler Rude and Mark Klicker of Walla Walla, all Republicans — that her budget doesn’t have much wiggle room.
“Right now what's happening is that, in fact, rent has been increased at rates that are unsustainable, and people like me are scared to see what the next rent increase is going to be,” she said.
For her, the next rent increase may affect whether or not she can afford her supplemental health insurance, she said.
“I know that there have been a number of bills that haven't made it to the floor for a vote or didn't make it out of the House or the Senate, and so I'm wondering what you have in mind to help with the unaffordable housing,” she said at the town hall.
Klicker said one approach is streamlining the process to develop more housing.
“It's a long-term plan, and it's tough,” he said. “This is why they're having trouble getting some of these bills out. It's a tough deal. I don’t have an answer yet, but we’re working ambitiously to make this happen.”
Wilder said many community members, like those at the 55-and-older community Affinity at Walla Walla, are seeing increases to their rent.
“These are issues that you can't just say, ‘Well, we're going to build or we're going to make the zoning laws easier,’” she said. “People are concerned (about) losing their homes this summer, this year.”
Rude said the shortage of housing and changes that make it more difficult for property owners to evict bad-acting tenants play into the larger issue.
“When we're passing a package of laws that make it more difficult for the property owners and people don't want to get in that business and it creates a shortage, I think that is a contributor,” he said.
Added costs for new construction also contribute, he said.
“There are several different issues that I think we need to tackle, and unfortunately, over the last few years, I think the Legislature is going completely the opposite direction,” he said.
Rent increases
Walla Walla resident Richard Aurili said his lot rent at Rancho Villa, a manufactured home community for those 55 and older, increased from $290 to $483 over 22 months.
The rent started increasing after the park was purchased by investors, he said. The property at 1396 Dalles Military Road was sold to First Commercial Properties in July 2021.
Aurili asked the District 16 lawmakers if they would support meaningful legislation to protect seniors against similar rent increases.
“These residents — these seniors — have marginal Social Security incomes, and these increases are taking every nickel of their disposable income and more,” Aurili said. “This isn't really a question of substance abuse or anything else or homelessness. Homelessness becomes the result of the greed of these investors.”
In February, both Klicker, ranking minority member of the House Committee on Housing, and Rude, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, voted against a bill on this topic.
House Bill 1389, which did not pass out of committee in the 2023 session, would limit rent increases for residential, manufactured and mobile homes and require landlords to give tenants a yearly notice of any increases or potential increases.
It's counterpart in the Senate is SB 5435.
The bill would mean annual rent increases couldn’t be greater than the rate of inflation or 3%, whichever is greater. Rent couldn’t be increased more than 7% overall.
In responding to Aurili, Klicker pointed to a separate bill considered by the housing committee that would have involved residents in the sale and preservation of manufactured and mobile home communities and required three years' notice before a park was closed or converted.
Klicker didn’t vote for or against this bill, HB 1129, but withheld a recommendation when it came to voting it out of the housing committee.
“It was bipartisan. They worked it out with the community associations, with the mobile home courts and the landlord associations, and they had come up with a fairly good plan,” he said, “Somehow, when it came to the floor, they decided not to run it.”
Rude said land trusts, another topic discussed at the town hall, could be a solution for manufactured or mobile home communities.
Dozier said these are issues the lawmakers take seriously.
“It is difficult for those on fixed incomes,” Dozier said. “We’ll definitely look at this as it continues to move forward.”
Other challenges
County resident Jim Davison commented on how the pension system affects older retirees.
“Their wages were nothing like today's wages, so their pensions are based on that. I think that needs to be kept in mind when we're looking at the possibility of (cost-of-living adjustments) for that group of people,” Davison said.
Dozier said Republicans in the House and Senate are working toward a solution on the pension front.
“Hopefully someday, we'll get that taken care of where it's a permanent (cost-of-living adjustment) and not just trying to Band-Aid you folks every single year and it's still not keeping up with the cost of living,” he said. “Keep getting in touch … we’ll keep fighting for you.”
Besides housing, District 16 lawmakers discussed homelessness, treatment for substance use and mental health challenges, police pursuit and more.
Klicker said the delegation is working to regain the money previously earmarked for final phase of the Highway 12 reconstruction project.
Securing the $21.8 million in state funds for Phase 8 design and right-of-way would open up opportunities for federal funds, he said.
The last day of the session is Sunday, April 23.
