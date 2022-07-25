Despite initial delays, work on roads in downtown Walla Walla is still expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to city engineers.
Construction on South Second Avenue between Alder and Birch streets, the first phase of a three-phase project that would also rehab a large stretch of Poplar Street, was delayed by about a month due to supply chain issues, said transportation engineer Monte Puymon.
Originally, the city hoped to complete one phase before starting another, ensuring the number of closed roads near downtown could be minimized, Puymon said. But due to the significant delay, the city opted to overlap the first phase with the second, which involves the ongoing work to rehabilitate Poplar Street between South Fifth and South Second avenues.
Though officials haven’t been decided yet, they’re considering whether to also overlap the project’s second phase with the third, which involves similar work on Poplar Street between South Second Avenue and Colville Street.
With this possibility in the city’s back pocket, Puymon predicted that little other than a significant archaeological find under the pavement could prevent the project from being completed before the end of the year.
