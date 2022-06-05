DAYTON — This small city in Columbia County is facing a big problem with its wastewater treatment plant, and time is running out.
Residents and officials assembled a town-hall meeting last week to weigh options after a recent plan to make improvements demanded by the state for more than a decade hit a roadblock when Dayton City Council declined to purchase two pieces of property to develop a wetlands water treatment system.
About 60 residents attended the meeting on Tuesday, June 2, at Dayton High School. The event was organized by Neighbors United for Progress, a local political action committee.
The problem
In 2007, the city was informed that a Washington Department of Ecology test of the Touchet River found it did not meet state water quality standards during times the river runs low.
This was deemed a result of the wastewater treatment facility in Dayton needing to be improved.
Since then, the city — with help from the DOE — has been working on ways Dayton can comply with standards. The Washington Department Of Commerce has also helped look for funding for the project.
Explored options
Options such as using reclaimed water were considered and ruled out.
The city then focused on a land treatment plan, but finding a property large enough and suitable to grow a crop to treat wastewater proved difficult, according to a presentation by the state Ecology and Commerce departments that was shown at the town hall meeting.
Each property that was found presented its own set of challenges and obstacles. Meanwhile, the city and the Ecology Department continued to entertain other options.
According to the presentation, the Washington Water Trust joined efforts in 2019 and brought in the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation as well.
These organizations presented a new idea: a wetland wastewater treatment system that would reduce discharge into the river and help keep the flow of the river up.
At some point, this wastewater treatment system became the main focus.
Again, though, land large enough to support the project was important.
More difficulties
Property was found in 2020, and the city entered a purchase agreement for one lot with a $16,000 earnest payment. Suitability studies began of that lot and the neighboring lot.
But the purchase agreement expired without a purchase in March 2022.
At a special meeting on April 6, Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford presented to City Council a plan to purchase both pieces of property. However, the city had not secured a special-use permit. And the council voted to table the issue until the permit could be secured.
Since then, after receiving the permit, the council voted twice to decline buying the land.
“At this point, we are at a standstill,” Weatherford said.
Pressing deadlines
Cost has always been one obstacle to completing the project. The Department of Ecology has granted Dayton a loan of $990,000 for the project with 50% principal forgiveness. The department has also agreed to increase the amount to cover the purchase of any needed land.
However, that offer expires Dec. 31 of this year, though it can be extended to April 2023.
Also, on May 31, Weatherford received a letter from the Ecology Department saying the city is past due in compliance.
“Typically, the deadlines for compliance are set for 10 years from the date that Ecology re-issues the next permit,” the letter reads. “Dayton’s (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit was re-issued in 2011”
The letter states the department is preparing a new National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the city, but the city needs to take some action first.
This includes “formally request(ing) an extension of time for meeting surface water quality standards, describing how the request meets the requirements in the Washington Administrative Code.”
If standards are not met and the department opts not to grant more time, fines could be issued.
Or, worse, the city could be sued.
“We want to help the city come into compliance before that happens,” said Cynthia Wall-Fuller, the Department of Commerce’s Small Communities Initiative Program project manager.
Next steps
At Thursday’s discussion, Weatherford and Wall-Fuller were joined by Lucy Peterschmidt of the Department of Ecology, Anton Chiono of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Ethan Lockwood of the Washington Water Trust and Linda Herbert of Blue Mountain Land Trust.
The panel members explained efforts that have been made, discussed a wetland treatment system, explained why other options had been ruled out and answered many questions from the audience.
While panel members had lots of facts and figures to share with the crowd, they offered few answers to the main question: What happens now?
Weatherford said this will depend on the City Council. He said city leaders need to decide what they will support, and it needs to be soon.
The city will then need to respond to some fast-approaching deadlines. The clock is ticking.
