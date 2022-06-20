DAYTON — For another year, when the city of Dayton needs to make public announcements and advertisements in a newspaper, as required by state law, it will do so in The Times of Waitsburg.
The Dayton City Council voted 4-2 to accept the Times’ bid at its Tuesday, June 14, meeting.
The Times beat out Dayton’s own local paper, the Dayton Chronicle.
Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford said the Times and Chronicle submitted the only two bids.
In the resolution proposed at the meeting, it’s written that the council must take the “lowest responsible bid” as required by state law.
However, Council member Laura Aukerman argued that she read the cited RCW and it seems to apply to public work contracts, not the newspaper of record.
The law in question, RCW 35.23.352, makes no mention of newspapers.
“Why wouldn’t we utilize our own newspaper that is here in town?” Aukerman asked.
Aukerman motioned that naming the newspaper of record should be tabled until more research can be done into the RCW, but that motion failed.
“The Times is quite a bit cheaper,” Weatherford told the council.
The Times’ bid charges $21 per 100-word legal notice, while the Chronicle would charge 32.65 per 100-word notice.
Weatherford also said the Times has more subscribers.
