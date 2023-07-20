Young adult nonfiction books and books about consent and sexual education for younger readers will find new homes at Dayton Memorial Library.
The decision by interim Library Director Ellen Brigham to reshelve the books comes as a second petition to dissolve the rural library district that serves Columbia County and Dayton is under review by the Auditor’s Office.
Brigham announced the changes in the weekly newsletter sent to patrons on Sunday, July 16, and discussed them further at the monthly board meeting on Monday, July 17, just days after moving into her new role. She’s worked at the library since 2021.
“I'm entering this position at a time of a lot of divisiveness and even anger, and so we want to make some changes to give everybody a better library experience,” Brigham said Monday.
Changes
Young adult nonfiction books, which make up a small section in the library’s lower level, will be moved upstairs to be shelved with the adult nonfiction as part of the change.
“Hopefully it'll make it easier for people to browse the section, and we hope that it will give parents with young children who browse the lower level a little bit more peace of mind,” Brigham said.
Books for younger readers addressing topics of consent and sexual education will be moved into a new section for parents to read alongside their kids, she said. That will be added near the section on parenting downstairs.
“Parents who want to teach sex ed at home can check out books on sex ed at the library, and they can find those books in that section,” Brigham said.
Reactions
The changes were received well by people at the library meeting, including Dayton resident Jessica Ruffcorn who has been leading the petition process.
Though she thanked Brigham for what she said was a positive step for the library, she said the latest effort to dissolve the library will not go away. Ruffcorn filed a new petition with the Auditor’s Office on Friday, June 30, after the first fell short on signatures.
“Although this entire issue started with the inappropriate books in the children's section, the lack of action by the previous director and the Board of Directors leaves us with a feeling of distrust, a lot of questions and a lot more issues that still need to be addressed,” she said.
She requested a list of the books being moved; a new policy for collection development; a new policy for challenging books in the library; the library’s separation from the American Library Association and the Washington Library Association; the resignation of Board Chair Jay Ball; and an overhaul of the library’s budget.
She said cooperation on those items would be needed for the group to consider campaigning against the petition, should it qualify.
Vicki Zoller, a resident who spoke after Ruffcorn at Monday’s meeting, said the demands make it clear that the effort to dissolve the library was never about the challenged books.
“It doesn’t seem to matter what is offered," she said, adding, “none of you, not one of you, would be affected by the closing of the library because you have assets. … The people that will be affected by this are least of us in the community, and it just seems like that is just completely off your radar.”
Ball, the board chair, said Ruffcorn’s ideas are welcome, but the demands are outrageous.
“(Ruffcorn) has shown her cards,” he said. “She’s got the petition in to destroy the library. She can’t stop it now, so I don’t know what she wants to talk about.”
Ball said he supports Brigham’s ideas for change at the library.
“I think it's a positive development,” he said. “I support the new director and her leadership.”
Petition
Auditor Will Hutchens said signature verification began Wednesday, July 19, for the latest petition, which was submitted with 186 signatures. At least 107 of those will need to be from qualified Columbia County voters for the issue to advance to the ballot.
The verification process didn’t start immediately because those who are qualified to do it were out for meetings and vacation, Hutchens said.
If the petition qualifies, the board will be notified and have a window to approve it.
Ball said he didn’t know whether a special meeting or public hearing is required to approve the measure. The timeline for public notice differs depending on the meeting type.
Hutchens said the petition, if it qualifies, must be forwarded back to the Auditor’s Office no more than 90 days ahead of the general election. That means it has to be received by Aug. 9, a week later than previously reported.
“We’re sure not looking to delay anything,” Ball said. “We’ll deal with it when it comes.”
Pausing book purchases
Also at Monday's meeting, board member Kevin Rust asked his fellow members to consider suspending book purchases while the petition is being reviewed and curtailing purchases through the election if the issue makes it to the ballot.
“We’d like to discuss this because if (the library) does dissolve — I hope it doesn’t, but if it does — that could be some money that we’re giving away,” Rust said.
He said the board could review the policy monthly or every 60 days but wanted to discuss it soon.
Ball said the item would need to be placed on an agenda to be discussed at next month’s meeting.
Brigham said the library budgeted $32,658 in 2023 to purchase materials including books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows and items for the Library of Things.
That comes out to $2,721, enough for about 120 books, per month. Pausing those purchases would affect toddler story time and access to new books for patrons, she said.
“It would absolutely have a negative impact,” she said in an interview. “We have a toddler story time every week, and we wouldn't be able to read any new books. Anybody who needs new nonfiction books wouldn't be able to get those. We have people who come in every month for the next book in their series that they're reading, and we wouldn't be able to get those. If they're new, we also couldn’t get them through an interlibrary loan.”
