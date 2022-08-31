Children in Dayton have endured yet another summer without a swimming pool. But volunteers hope that will change in a few years, and they are ready to take the next step to make that happen.
On this year’s general election ballot, Columbia County voters will see an option for forming a new parks district.
This district will be unfunded at first. But the hope is that later it will be able to levy support for replacing Dayton’s pool.
Dianne McKinley of the Friends of the Dayton Community Pool said having the district on the ballot is big step forward. Now, she says, the county must vote to establish it.
“I’m really pleased that it’s going to be on the ballot,” she said. “Now we have to do a lot of work providing information so that people understand what it’s going to be all about.”
Should a parks district be formed, it will need people running it. Five park commissioner positions will be elected in the general election and will take office should the district be approved.
A total of 13 candidates have filed for the five available spots.
“To me, that is very encouraging to know that there are people out there who are passionate about parks and rec,” McKinley said.
She hopes the board of commissioners will be able to request a levy by the 2024 general election.
That will give the board a couple years to set up and get everything in line.
The pool closed for the last time after the summer of 2017. In spring 2018, the city made the decision not to reopen the pool, and the pool has sat empty since.
Cracks in the concrete creating tripping hazards, and issues with the pool’s drainage system were cited as reasons to close it.
Dayton Public Works Director Ryan Paulson told the U-B in May of this year that an assessment in 2018 showed the cost to rehab the pool was $2.3 million, and the cost to build a new facility was $2.5 million. And those were 2018 figures. He said it would cost much more today.
McKinley said she thinks getting tax money is the pool’s only hope.
“That is the only way we are going to be able to support having a pool,” she said. “It’s got to have tax funding behind it.
For more information on the efforts to bring back the pool, visit the Friends of the Dayton Community Pool’s Facebook page at bit.ly/friendsdaytonpool.
