An annual report used to check for bias in the College Place Police Department’s police response turned up no irregularities for 2022.
Police Chief Troy Tomaras said the results are consistent with the community’s race and ethnicity demographics. He presented the report to the City Council at a workshop Tuesday, April 4.
“I'm looking for outliers and things that just don't make sense to me data-wise, and I'm not seeing any of that, which I'm happy to report,” Tomaras said.
A quick note about data before jumping into the numbers: Tomaras said the data included in the annual bias report was provided by the Washington State Patrol.
College Place police officers enter information for each ticket, including the person’s race and ethnicity, into a state system where the data is compiled. The WSP pulled the numbers from the state system.
Tomaras said race and ethnicity classifications come from the officers’ judgment.
“We're not allowed to ask, so we make an assumption based off of the photo identification or our personal contact with that individual,” Tomaras said.
He said officers received training on how to observe and make a determination of a person’s ethnicity. Tomaras said he has audited the results in past years by checking the determinations against driver’s license photos, but no such review was conducted this year.
The census data and police response data included below distinguishes Hispanic and white populations.
Many of those who classify as Hispanic or Latino would once have been included in the “white” category for race, but now the Hispanic population is distinct in the WSP data, Tomaras said.
The census data includes categories for white and white, not Hispanic or Latino, but Latinos may be of any race and are also included in other applicable race categories.
Finally, Tomaras said the police numbers represent individual tickets, not people. A person with multiple tickets would be represented multiple times in the data.
Census demographics
The city compared its policing data to the overall demographics of the area as reported by the U.S. Census.
According to the 2020 Census, the city of College Place has the following race breakdowns: 84.4% white, 0.4% Black, 0.5% Native, 1.9% Asian, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.9% two or more races. For ethnicity, about 16.1% of the population was Hispanic or Latino and about 77.2% was white, not Hispanic or Latino.
Walla Walla County, included for reference because individuals cited in College Place are not necessarily College Place residents, was 91% white, 2.2% Black, 1.5% Native, 1.9% Asian, 0.4% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 3% two or more races. For ethnicity, about 22.6% of the population was Hispanic or Latino and about 70.3% was white, not Hispanic or Latino.
Washington state was 77.5% white, 4.5% Black, 2% Native, 10% Asian, 0.8% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 5.2% two or more races. For ethnicity, about 13.7% of the population was Hispanic or Latino and about 66% was white, not Hispanic or Latino.
Policing data
The police response data presented by Tomaras generally matched the community’s demographics.
For the 228 infractions in 2022, the demographics are: 176 or 77% white; 46 or 20.2% Hispanic or Latino; 4 or 2% Black; 1 or 0.4% Asian; 0 Native; and 1 or 0.4% unknown.
For the 76 criminal traffic citations, the demographics are: 55 or 72.4% white; 18 or 23.7% Hispanic or Latino; 2 or 2.6% Black; 0 Asian; 0 Native; and 1 or 1.3% unknown.
For the 198 non-traffic criminal citations, the demographics are: 163 or 82.4% white; 25 or 12.6% Hispanic or Latino; 7 or 3.5% Black; 0 Asian; 3 or 1.5% Native; and 0 unknown.
Comments
After listening to the presentation, College Place Council Member Loren Peterson said the policing data mirrors that of the census.
“The message, of course, is that no one has been singled out and that this is reflective of the community,” he said at the meeting.
Tomaras said he takes pride in that.
“We are trying to be inclusive and be transparent in everything we do, and I think that the officers have done a very good job with that,” he said.
