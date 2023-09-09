An initiative to dissolve the Columbia County Rural Library district has been temporarily blocked from appearing on the general election ballot.
Columbia County Superior Court Commissioner Julie Karl’s order, issued after a Wednesday, Sept. 6 hearing, prevents Columbia County and elections officials from placing the measure on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The temporary restraining order is in effect for 14 days or until the next hearing, which is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The Union-Bulletin received all records filed in this case through Thursday, Sept. 7 via a public record request.
Neighbors United for Progress and organization members Elise Severe and Gerald Kaiser, who brought the case against the county and petitioner Jessica Ruffcorn, requested the temporary ruling in a motion filed Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Ric Jacobs, attorney for Neighbors United for Progress, argued in that filing that plaintiffs had a well-grounded fear that the county would print ballots with the measure and that the measure appearing on the ballot would harm taxpayers in Dayton and the county, public services, and voting rights.
In making her decision, Karl considered the plaintiff’s argument, declarations submitted in support of the temporary order, declarations submitted related to allegations of fraud in the petition process, and day-of-hearing arguments from Jacobs, Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack and Ruffcorn.
Karl granted the temporary order, saying there was substantial evidence of fraud and good cause to temporarily block the measure to allow the claims to be investigated and that injury would occur without the temporary order in place.
Election impact
Slack said in an interview that the order means the county will not put the issue on the ballot unless it is otherwise directed.
Previously, the office stated the ballot must be ready to print by Wednesday, Sept. 13, and published Friday, Sept. 22.
Auditor Will Hutchens, named as a defendant in his official capacity along with elections supervisor Cathy Abel, said ballot printing will be put on hold until after the Sept. 20 hearing.
Military and overseas ballots are scheduled to go out on Sept. 22. There is a small number of those ballots, and they are generally printed at the office, Hutchens said in an email.
“If the court decides at the hearing that we need to put the measure on the ballot, we will have two days to format, print, fold, and prepare the envelopes for mailing,” he said. “We have the supplies and the capacity to do this.”
Regular ballots are printed and folded by a professional elections printing company, he said.
“The company is aware of our situation and understands that our order will be placed later than usual.” Hutchens said. “Assuming the court makes a decision on Sept. 20, we should have plenty of time to get the ballots printed and ready for mailing out around Oct. 18.”
County's response
On Sept. 7, Slack filed the county’s answer to the lawsuit brought by the Neighbors United for Progress lawsuit.
Slack asked the court to determine the constitutionality of the statutes at issue and to find the county blameless.
He argued that the county followed applicable statutes and laws and the advice of the Washington State Attorney General “in good faith.”
In the event fraud is found by the court, he asked that the legal fees and election-related costs be passed along to the responsible individuals.
Ruffcorn’s response
Meanwhile, Ruffcorn has requested she be dismissed as a named defendant in the lawsuit and that Columbia County Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns be disqualified from hearing the case.
Ruffcorn hired Pete Serrano and Karen Osborne of the Pasco-based Silent Majority Foundation as her representation.
On Sept. 7, Serrano filed a notice arguing that Ruffcorn should be removed as a defendant because she was exercising her constitutional right to petition the government.
Neighbors United for Progress has 14 days to amend its complaint or double-down on their argument, Serrano said in an interview.
“We just fundamentally believe that Mrs. Ruffcorn shouldn't be a named party,” Serrano said. “(The notice) allows us to assert that defense that ‘I should be removed or you should modify your complaint because I was exercising constitutional rights, and you can't really seek to have me punished in such a manner.’”
Also on Sept. 7, Serrano filed a notice that the assigned judge, Burns, be disqualified.
“Columbia County is a small county, and we thought it would be best to look at having a judge from outside the area brought in,” Serrano said in an interview. “What we don't want to do is have someone who's close to the issue rule on it, if possible.”
Ruffcorn said in a news release sent to the Union-Bulletin on Sept. 5, that the lawsuit brought against her and the county by Neighbors United for Progress removes the right of county citizens to petition to dissolve the library.
Ruffcorn is a Dayton resident and said in the release that she supported the petition and presented it to the auditor. She said she did not collect any signatures, though she did sign the petition, according to the copy of the petition included as an exhibit in NUP’s original complaint.
Dissolving the district is the only option for unincorporated voters, she said in the release.
“Most residents support a library, but we do not want one with policies that do not build trust nor engage its citizens with their concerns,” Ruffcorn said. “We face challenges, we seek local control, we seek best use of all our tax dollars, and we demand protection for our children.”
