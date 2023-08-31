Saying the ballot measure to dissolve Columbia County Rural Library district is invalid — and claiming fraud in the petition process — a local political action committee has asked the court to prevent the measure from going before voters in November.
Neighbors United for Progress and individual plaintiffs Elise Severe and Gerald Kaiser filed the complaint in Columbia County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
In the complaint, the plaintiffs allege that the measure to dissolve the county’s library district conflicts with federal and state constitutions and disenfranchises city voters and that the effort to get it on the ballot was invalid.
Neighbors United for Progress is a political action committee that includes Democrats, Republicans and moderates. Severe is the group’s chair, and Kaiser is a committee member.
The complaint names ballot measure sponsor Jessica Ruffcorn, Columbia County and the Columbia County Auditor’s Office, including Auditor Will Hutchens and elections supervisor Cathy Abel, as defendants.
Hutchens and Abel are named in their official capacities only in the complaint, which the Union-Bulletin obtained through a public records request.
Ric Jacobs, attorney for Neighbors United for Progress, said in an email that the complaint filed Tuesday started the suit and notified the defendants that they must respond.
He said the goal of the action is an injunction from the county preventing the measure from appearing on the November ballot.
The complaint also asks for declaratory judgments stating that the ballot measure is invalid, that signatures on the petition were obtained fraudulently and are invalid, and that the state statute for dissolving the library district is unconstitutional as applied, plus recovered attorney fees.
“Most importantly, we trust that the people of Columbia County will see this initiative for what it is, a misguided effort to deprive the county of its public library, and stop its proponents from dissolving this irreplaceable community resource,” Jacobs said in an email.
Ruffcorn, who organized the campaign to dissolve the library, did not respond to requests for comment sent to her email Tuesday and Wednesday. Hutchens and Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack said in emails that the county will proceed with election preparations as planned unless otherwise ordered by the court before declining to comment further.
Abel was out of town for work and unavailable to comment.
City residents
Signatures from at least 10% of registered voters in the unincorporated areas of the county were required to put the issue of dissolving the library before voters in November. While the first petition submitted by Ruffcorn failed to receive the needed 107 signatures, a second petition did meet the 10% threshold.
Columbia County sought input from the state’s Attorney General Office earlier this year on who could participate in that petition process.
In an informal opinion, a representative from the state office said the state statute outlining the process for dissolving a rural library district allows only county voters to petition for and vote on the issue, though the city was annexed into the district and city voters use its services.
The complaint filed Tuesday argues that application of the statute is unconstitutional, claiming it disenfranchises city voters and flies in the face of state and federal protections.
The county has exceeded its initiative powers, the complaint argues, and the state constitution guarantees free and equal elections, Jacobs said in an email Wednesday.
“The State Supreme Court has interpreted this to mean that if you have property and tax dollars at stake, you get to vote,” he said. “So, a local initiative cannot deny city residents — who own property, pay taxes, and have public services at stake, just like the other residents of Columbia County — a right to vote on library dissolution.”
Federal and state constitutions also say that residents in the unincorporated county can’t be granted the privilege of voting on the issue when the same privilege is denied to city residents when the groups support the library — financially — identically, Jacobs said.
Slack said the county doesn’t have authority to do anything other that what the statutes outline, while Hutchens said the county is following the letter of the law.
“We have worked with the county prosecutor to follow the laws and procedures as written, and will continue to do so until the courts tell us otherwise,” Hutchens said in an email before declining to comment further.
Petition process
Included in the complaint is an allegation that the petition effort to take the issue to a vote in November was fraudulent and the resulting signatures are invalid.
The plaintiffs claim that canvassers misled potential signers by lying about the purpose of the petition, the complaint said.
NUP alleges that some signers were told that the petition was to move the books in the library or change the library’s funding mechanisms, not that it would dissolve the district. Some then contacted the Auditor’s Office about removing their names from the petition but were unable to do so, the complaint said.
The alleged false representations denied voters the right to make reasoned decisions about whether or not to sign, the complaint said.
It argued the court should declare the ballot measure invalid and that the county should be enjoined from putting the measure on the November ballot.
What’s next
Ruffcorn, Hutchens, Abel and the county parties named have up to 20 days to respond to the complaint.
“Filing of the complaint starts the suit and puts the defendants on notice that they must answer,” Jacobs, attorney for the plaintiffs, said in an email.
Hutchens and county prosecutor Slack said the Columbia County will proceed with election preparations as planned unless otherwise ordered by the court.
The office must have the ballot ready to go to print by Sept. 13 with an official publication date of Sept. 22, according to the complaint.
“Of course, other opportunities to stop the dissolution will remain beyond the ballot printing deadline,” Jacobs said in an email. He didn’t immediately respond to a question about what other options would be available if that were the case.
In a Tuesday news release about the filing, Severe said the complaint was a way to “save” the county’s library.
“Our town’s success rests on the idea of people working together instead of taking an all or nothing approach,” she said in the release. “It’s time to focus on building and creating things together rather than tearing things apart.”
