Construction begins next week on Walawála Plaza, which will permanently replace the temporary pedestrian plaza on First Avenue between Main and Alder streets that arose out of the pandemic.
Though original estimates called for construction to begin in early 2022 and wrap up as early as mid-summer, work on the project is now slated to begin next week and finish by April 2023. Currently known as the First Avenue Plaza, it will be renamed Walawála Plaza, or “many small streams.”
The project has $2 million price tag after design, engineering and construction. Walla Walla-based Nelson Construction, which worked on the Rose Street Bridge next to city hall, has been contracted for construction, while PBS Engineering and Environmental has been contracted for design, engineering and management.
The city is paying for most of the project’s costs using funding from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act COVID-relief fund.
Work will start with reconstruction of the area between Main Street and the alley south of Coffee Perk into a permanent gathering space, according to a press release from the city of Walla Walla.
The section between that alley and Alder Street will be converted into a one-way southbound road with parking on both sides of the street.
This phase of the project, which will include pouring concrete, installing pavers and underground utility work, is anticipated to be finished by mid-December.
Starting in mid-February the focus will be on the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue, including changing street paving to encourage vehicles to slow in that area, modifying crosswalks and upgrading the traffic signals, according to the press release.
The third phase of the project, expected to start in April, will include final installation of the signature water features, shade structures, bike racks and landscaping.
Designs for the permanent pedestrian plaza were approved in December 2021 and include a curving pathway winding between seating areas and mobile landscaping features. It is meant to provide an adaptable gathering space for residents and tourists.
Plans for the plaza include elements that refer to the space as a historic gathering location of the Cayuse and Walla Walla people.
Two overhanging installations of metal bars are intended to provide shade, while landscaping and designs inlaid into the walkways will highlight the arrowleaf balsamroot, a plant of significance to the area’s native peoples. The water features will signify Mill Creek and the ‘many small streams’ of the valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.