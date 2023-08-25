Heritage Square Park, the venue for Walla Walla’s downtown Summer Concert Series, will be renovated to cater to more events and audiences before the 2024 season.
Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman said the vision for the park tucked away at 116 E. Main St. is one of a more open, plaza-like feel to accommodate most downtown events.
“It was designed in 2018 with that in mind,” Coleman said on Thursday, Aug. 24. “We went through a yearlong public input process for business owners, community and got a lot of input from a broad base of representatives to remake the space into something that is more inviting and more usable than the current park.”
The parking lot southeast of the square will be transformed into a hardscape plaza with some natural turf areas and a view of the Mill Creek channel, he said. New ADA-accessible bathrooms will be installed near Main Street, and a stage with a permanent canopy will be constructed at the center of it all.
Coleman said it’s exciting to see another downtown park being reconstructed.
“It's going to be a vibrant facility that's going to completely transform that block and the downtown,” he said. “It will augment what we've done at the (Walawàla) Plaza. The two will work very well together.”
The Heritage Square project is funded primarily by about $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Coleman said. Also going toward the project is a $600,000 grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office, a $200,000 grant from the Port of Walla Walla, and another $200,000 from property sales by the city.
At a meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Walla Walla City Council approved a $107,206 construction management contract and a $67,500 construction monitoring contract for the project.
Construction timeline
Construction will start at the conclusion of this year’s concert series, likely the week of Sept. 18, and last through the spring of 2024, Coleman said.
The goal is to complete the work in April or May, ahead of the 2024 event season. That’s all weather-dependent, Coleman said.
The construction will impact pedestrian access and parking in the area, he said. The adjacent Main Street sidewalk will be closed, as will the parking stalls in front of the park.
“Aside from that, we don’t anticipate any other impacts to pedestrian traffic or vehicle traffic, other than there’s going to be large vehicles in and out of that park, delivering materials on and off the site,” he said.
