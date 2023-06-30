Two helicopters stationed in the Walla Walla Valley are poised to help support firefighting efforts in what Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz expects to be a significant season for wildland fire.
“I mean, walk outside: It's pretty hot. It's pretty dry,” she said. “While we had a wet spring, it has gotten very, very hot, very, very quickly.”
Franz, who leads the state Department of Natural Resources, visited the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla on Tuesday, June 27. She toured Premier Solutions, a company that manufactures fire retardant and firefighting foam used in the state’s fire response, and shared predictions for the season ahead.
“Sometimes people think when you have really wet springs, cold winters — we had a lot of snow, we had a lot of moisture this spring, unlike some years — that we're going to be doing OK,” she said.
But the moisture actually helps the grasses and other plants on the landscape grow taller, creating more fuel for fires.
“And they dry out very, very quickly,” she said. “The grass is pretty much the best thing to ignite a fire and spread a fire.”
Franz said fire precaution levels advanced to a Level 2 in June — some activities limited — and are expected to reach a Level 3 — prohibiting some activities and limiting others — by Saturday, July 1.
“This is the earliest we've ever gone to a PL 2, so that should also help to sort of tell people that it's here, and it's going to probably be a challenging season,” Franz said.
Resources
Still, DNR is prepared with firefighting resources, from trained seasonal responders to air resources that are used to help contain fires quickly.
A bill passed by the Legislature this year funds aerial fire suppression assistance for small and rural fire districts and simplifies the process by which local departments request air resources.
“This is how this community is definitely going to benefit because we have land down here but not as much land,” she said. “They're able to now directly call the Department of Natural Resources and say, ‘We need air resources.’”
DNR has expanded its air resources from eight helicopters in 2017 to 37 helicopters in 2023. The aircraft are positioned throughout the state, and two are lying in wait in the Walla Walla Valley.
“We have clearly covered all the areas that have historically and to this day continue to have significant fires, and we have more resources so they’re more quickly available,” Franz said.
The helicopters, which are used to locate fires and drop water by the ton to help contain them, can be moved around to help where it's most needed, she said.
Funding from the Legislature also helped DNR hire additional full-time firefighters — the total has increased from 40 in 2017 to 160 in 2023 — and expand training, Franz said.
Seasonal staffing levels also are strong with more than 600 seasonal firefighters, she said.
“The good news is we are very, very well prepared for this fire season,” Franz said.
She warned that most fires are sparked by humans and said everyone should do their part to prevent fire starts, especially over the Fourth of July holiday.
Tips for wildfire prevention are available at www.dnr.wa.gov.
