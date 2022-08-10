Columbia County has been looking for a new emergency management director since former director Ashley Strickland resigned in May.
This person prepares procedures for emergencies and coordinates resources in the case of a large area emergency, such as a large fire, requiring outside assistance.
The director also ensures the county has the funding needed to respond to emergencies. Salary offered is listed as $61,069 on the county’s website.
“A large part of that position in this county is finding, soliciting, procuring and then managing grants,” said Columbia County Commissioner Marty Hall.
While the Columbia County commissioners have had several applicants since Strickland’s resignation, Hall said on Wednesday, Aug. 8, that they have yet to find the right candidate.
“It’s really hard to find people right now,” Hall said. “We had seven or eight people scheduled for interviews. We had a couple of no shows. We had a couple of people who may have realized they were in over their heads and withdrew at the last minute.”
Hall added that one promising candidate had to withdraw due to health issues.
“We’re hoping that’s temporary,” Hall said. “On paper, that was a really good application.”
Strickland told commissioners on May 2 that he would be resigning on May 20, according to past meeting minutes.
Finding the right person for this position is already made difficult by the job having two roles. In addition to running emergency management operations, the director also manages the 911 dispatch center.
At least, Hall said, that’s how things were under Strickland and his recent predecessors. The jobs could be split if needed, he said.
Strickland did have two people on his staff whom he suggested could run the two departments separately, Hall said.
Misty Yost took over emergency management for a while but has since left to take a job with the city of Dayton as its deputy clerk. Desi Lockard is running the dispatch center but is currently on maternity leave.
“In a lot of counties, the dispatch center and emergency management are kept separate,” Hall said. “We may yet do that. But we would like to get someone on board before we make any major changes.”
