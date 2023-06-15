Todd Vandenbark, director of library services at the Columbia County Rural Library District, has resigned from his role overseeing the Dayton Memorial Library, effective Thursday, July 13.
Vandenbark notified the library’s Board of Trustees of his decision on Wednesday, June 14, in a brief statement, which he shared with the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
In the statement, Vandenbark thanked the board for the opportunity to serve as the library’s director, a role he’s held for more than two years.
“I am writing to inform you that I am resigning my position effective Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the end of the workday,” Vandenbark said in the statement.
Vandenbark said he was out sick and unavailable to respond to further questions on Thursday, June 15.
The library director is responsible for overseeing and managing library operations, as well as hiring and supervising library staff and vendors. The board hires and oversees the library director.
Board of Trustees Chair Jay Ball said the board will appoint an interim director, review the job description for the position and start the search for a new hire.
"(Vandenbark) did an outstanding job and is well-loved by most in the community," Ball said. "The search (for a replacement) is going to start pretty much immediately."
Vandenbark moved to Dayton from Waverly, Iowa, to take on the director position in February 2021. He has a master’s degree in library science.
His decision to resign comes about two and a half years into his tenure, as a group of Columbia County residents is working to dissolve the rural library district.
The group, dissatisfied with the library board, director and the outcome of recent attempts to remove or move select books from library shelves, is collecting signatures to put the issue before voters on the general election ballot.
