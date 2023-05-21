DAYTON — Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack has asked Washington’s Attorney General to weigh in on the process for dissolving the Columbia County Rural Library District.
A group of residents, dissatisfied with the library’s governing board and the outcome of recent attempts to remove or move select books, is collecting signatures to put the issue before voters in the 2023 election.
Under state law, a rural library district can be dissolved by a majority vote of county voters, specifically those residing outside incorporated cities or towns. The issue may be placed on the ballot if signatures are collected from 10% or more of the unincorporated county’s registered voters.
But Slack is concerned the process isn’t so clear in Columbia County, where the city of Dayton has been annexed into the rural library district.
“That raised some red flags with me right away,” he said.
Slack said he thought the group has been soliciting signatures in Dayton, and it’s unclear whether those signatures would qualify for the petition.
He’s also concerned that excluding city voters from the petition process and from voting on a potential ballot measure would be unconstitutional.
City voters are “paying for the library, they're using the library, and under the plain wording of the statute, they're not getting a voice in whether it stays or not,” Slack said.
The timeline
Slack submitted a letter requesting an informal opinion from the Attorney General’s Office on March 17.
He said he requested an informal opinion with the hopes that a response would be issued ahead of Aug. 1, when the petition is due, but there’s no guarantee it will be issued on that timeline.
“If I don't have a response, my default position is that we go with the plain wording in the statute,” Slack said.
That would mean signatures collected from voters residing in the city of Dayton would not count toward the total. Slack said he would expect a lawsuit to be filed if that were the case.
“I would very much expect, given the heat over this issue, that somebody from the city will file for injunctive relief to keep it off of the ballot as being the product of an unconstitutional as-applied statute,” he said.
Columbia County has a total of 2,738 registered voters, according to the Elections Department.
Calculating 10% of the total number of registered voters, the group would need at least 274 qualifying signatures for the issue to make it on the ballot, and fewer if city voters are excluded. Slack estimated that at least half of the county’s voters reside in the city.
The petition
Signatures were still being collected as of the Monday, May 15, library board meeting.
Dayton resident Jessica Ruffcorn carried a clipboard with filled signature sheets at the meeting, but she said some sheets were still circulating.
A total signature count wasn’t available but she estimated she’d have one soon. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 17, Ruffcorn said “we have almost reached our goal for petition signatures.”
Those pursuing signatures are dissatisfied with the library board and the outcome of recent attempts to remove or move select books.
The group has a growing list of books addressing topics, including gender identity, sexual identity and anti-racism that it believes should not be in the library or shelved where they currently are.
The list, which had 75 titles as of May 15, includes Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer,” Sarah J. Maas’ “A Court of Mist and Fury” series, Juno Dawson’s “This Book is Gay” and Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” each of which appeared on a list of the most banned books at the start of the 2022-23 school year compiled by the nonprofit PEN America.
Public comment
At the May 15 meeting, Director of Library Services Todd Vandenbark and board members Karin Spann, Sharon Mendel, Chuck Beleny and Kevin Rust heard from residents about how they view the shelved books and the role of the library. Many expressed support for the library.
Jeannie Crow said she recognizes that parents have the responsibility to decide what their children read in their own household, but those decisions should not affect other families using the library.
“What I cannot accept is anyone telling me that I have to have books that I cannot read from this library, or my child read from this library,” she said.
Mary Ann Ward, who said she and her children grew up using the Dayton Memorial Library, agreed.
“There are kids that come to this library to get answers because they cannot talk to adults, because they know by the time they get home, someone has already called their parents or has talked to their parents,” Ward said.
Peggy James said her priority is protecting children from the content of the books shelved at the library.
“We're talking about protecting our children,” she said. “There's a lot of people, yes, that are for it. There's a lot of people that are not for it. And the petition that's out is to make people aware, and possibly the board aware, that there are people that are unhappy.”
Ruffcorn said the goal of the petition is to give residents a say.
“Whatever side you're on, if it goes to the ballot, you'll get a vote and you'll get a say in what you want, and the community majority will get to decide what's in our best interest,” she said. “That's all that it's for, so that everybody gets a voice.”
Vandenbark thanked everyone for expressing their opinion.
He said at the meeting that the completed petition would need to be submitted to the library board by Aug. 1. The board would then draft a resolution for a ballot measure if the signature count has been met and pass along the petition and resolution to the Auditor’s Office.
“It does not need to go through the County Commission,” he said.
If the district is dissolved, all library materials would go to the state library. Vandenbark said the building would be returned to the city of Dayton.
