DAYTON — The Columbia County Rural Library District Board of Trustees selected library assistant Ellen Brigham to serve in the interim as it begins the search for a new library director and awaits the outcome of a petition effort to put the dissolution of the district on the general election ballot.
After an executive session at the end of the Monday, June 26, library board meeting, the board reconvened publicly at 9 p.m. to approve an employment contract with Brigham for the interim position.
The contract was approved in a 3-2 vote.
The board offered her the position for six months, along with a salary of $50,000, plus benefits.
Brigham, a library assistant and Dayton resident, has a master’s degree in library science. She’ll step into the interim director position on Friday, July 14.
Current Library Director Todd Vandenbark announced his resignation from his role at Dayton Memorial Library in a letter to the board on Wednesday, June 14.
At the Monday meeting, he said his last day was moved up to Wednesday, July 12 because of moving plans. He has accepted a new position elsewhere but declined to share details.
“I feel like I have done all I can here to improve the library and to improve services to the community,” he said in an interview. “The lies and the criticisms and the threats have made this an uncomfortable place to be now, so I looked for and found a better paying position, a promotion.”
Vandenbark said he’ll work with Brigham to ensure a smooth transition.
Vote split
The board was split over the decision to appoint Brigham on Monday.
Board Chair Jay Ball and members Karin Spann and Sharon Mendel voted in support, while members Kevin Rust and Chuck Beleny voted against the appointment. Ball’s vote was the tie-breaker.
Rust and Belemy said they voted against the appointment because they wanted a director who would consider moving books dealing with themes of sexuality, racism, gender expression and more that some residents see as inappropriate.
“I know we need an interim person, and we need them quick, but I wanted to appoint someone willing to compromise,” Rust said.
Beleny agreed.
“I feel that a lot of the community would feel better if she was willing to compromise and move some of the books that they feel are inappropriate that are in a children's section up to the upper section here,” he said.
The library board has so far kept the books formally challenged by residents, leading to some residents taking steps to dissolve the library district.
Effect of petition
A petition with a total of 282 signatures was submitted to the Columbia County Auditor’s Office on Wednesday, June 21, Auditor Will Hutchens said.
As of Tuesday, the office was working to verify how many signatures came from qualified voters.
Jessica Ruffcorn, the Dayton resident leading the petition effort, said the submitted petition included signatures from both county and city voters.
Only signatures from registered voters residing in unincorporated areas of the county will count toward the total.
If the petition has signatures from at least 10% of voters in the unincorporated county, the petition will be passed along to the library board to file a ballot measure for the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
Hutchens said the signature verification is expected to be completed this week.
With the petition pending, Ball said Brigham’s six-month contract could eventually be extended as the board searches for a new director.
He said the board needs to “make sure we’re still viable, for one, and then also look at other candidates just to make sure we’re making the right choice.”
