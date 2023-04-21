City officials in College Place and Walla Walla have no shortage of options for partnering to offer regional wastewater services.
Both cities are on the cusp of having to make significant investments to their wastewater treatment plants and began looking at combining the two systems in 2022.
College Place plans to invest about $26 million into system upgrades to meet new requirements at its plant at 430 Owens Road. The plant discharges treated effluent into Garrison Creek for part of the year and must meet stricter requirements from the state Department of Ecology ahead of a December 2025 deadline.
Further restrictions may be coming down the pike from state and federal regulatory agencies that could mean more updates — and investment — in the plants in College Place and at 572 Hatch St. in Walla Walla in the near future.
A study conducted last year found that partnering on a regional wastewater program would reduce costs and increase efficiency at the two plants.
City staff and council members from both cities reviewed possibilities for combining service at a joint workshop on Wednesday, April 19.
Options
FCS Group financial consultant Chris Gonzalez outlined three options for combining services at the workshop.
Each option includes a different level of financial commitment and governing authority of the cities, he said, and each option is customizable to the needs of the region.
The first two are examples of ways Walla Walla could offer services — and set rates — for users throughout the area, including those in College Place.
Under the renter model, Walla Walla would use a utility-based method to set rates for users in College Place based on operating expenses, depreciating assets and returns for providing the service.
This option has the lowest cost to initiate service, and generally leads to lower rates for users because the costs are spread over a larger customer base, Gonzalez said.
The customer model, which uses operating expenses, debt service and more to set rates based on cash investment, offers a more permanent commitment, reliable source of revenue and less administrative burden, with rates set uniformly for all users.
Gonzalez said the customer model generally does involve a buy-in and rates are higher for users.
College Place officials had been considering the partner model, a regionalization of services wherein the cities would sign on to create a separate entity to service both Walla Walla and College Place.
Gonzalez said there is a significant administrative process to form the regional option, which would include a voting board. The partner model would offer stability in the long term and allow costs to be spread over a greater number of users, as well, he said.
All options are flexible. Similar partnerships in other parts of Washington tend to be a hybrid of multiple models, he said.
College Place and Walla Walla would outline what the partnership would look like, including how rates would be set, who would make up the voting board and what recourse would be available to the cities if there are changes or disagreements down the line, he said.
Costs
Discussing the potential for starting with the renter model and progressing to the partnership, or looking at the partnership first, city staff members and municipal leaders still had questions about the cost of each option.
“One of the key decision points for College Place as I understand it is, ‘Is it financially advantageous to go down that path versus going down your own path,’” Walla Walla Public Works Director Ki Bealey said at the workshop.
He said the meeting offered concepts for the cities to review more closely, but it didn’t address the question of costs.
Walla Walla City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said the councils should designate subcommittees to review the options and engage with FCS for a study on costs. College Place Mayor Norma Hernández agreed.
Engineer Alex Fazzari agreed it would be useful to quantify the up-front costs of each option. He said there was initially an uneasiness about the renter or customer model from College Place officials who preferred the partnership model.
“Hopefully with today’s presentation, there’s an understanding of why it’s worth looking at that because there’s trade-offs between the buy-in cost and the risk associated with that,” Fazzari said.
Council members also were concerned about the effect on rates for customers.
No timeline was available for when the cities would discuss the issue again.
