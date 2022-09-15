From now on, College Place’s largest infrastructure projects will include public art.
The College Place City Council voted to adopt an ordinance Tuesday, Sept. 13, that will earmark money for public art when the city makes certain large investments in its infrastructure, including in many cases when the project is funded by a grant.
The ordinance, which City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello first presented to the City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 23, will set aside 1% of the budget for capital projects of over $2 million.
While neighboring Walla Walla has had success with adding to its stock of public art through donations, College Place has had little outside of the traffic signal utility box art wraps donated last year by credit union P1FCU, Rizzitiello said in a brief iunterview.
Adoption of this ordinance will push the city to further invest in its public art, and not just with local dollars — in many cases, 1% of state and federal grant funds for infrastructure improvements could also be earmarked for public art, Rizzitiello said.
Once arts funds are earmarked, the city would go through a formal process to request submissions from artists, which would then be screened by the city’s Parks, Arbor and Recreation advisory board.
The ordinance does not require the city to earmark money for public art when the capital projects involve underground infrastructure, routine maintenance or where there are otherwise legal restrictions.
The ordinance also allows for exceptions where grants do not allow funds to be spent on public art or otherwise conflicts with the ordinance.
