Summer recreation opportunities abound for College Place youths who will be entering grades 6-8 during the 2022-2023 school year.
Throughout the summer, local nonprofit SonBridge Center for Better Living will offer eight camps, each featuring different activities and focuses.
Though SonBridge is affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, the camps are secular educational opportunities open to all, said Youth Recreation Director Alex Engels.
“Our mission is helping connect those in need in the community with local resources so that they can better themselves,” Engels said. “We consider this a service to the community.”
The first camp, focusing on art, runs from June 27-30. Following weeks will feature a leadership camp, cooking camp, sports, drama, survival, science and farming. Most camps will run for four days and cost $50, though the leadership camp will run for three days and cost $35.
Scholarships are available, though they will require that the youth’s family conduct an interview with SonBridge, can show they currently receive financial aid or experience hardship, and also provide “youth character reference information” so scholarships go to those who deserve them, Engels said.
In addition, scholarships will likely not cover the full cost of attendance, as SonBridge wants some degree of buy-in from families to ensure their youth participate, he said.
The activities are funded in part by a $32,000 grant from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 stimulus package. Washington used a portion of its Rescue Plan funding to create the Summer Experiences and Enrichment for Kids Fund, which the state has doled out to cities in cooperation with the Association of Washington Cities and the Washington Park Recreation Association.
SonBridge’s summer camps were one of three youth summer recreation programs approved by the city of College Place for funding. That money will help pay for staffing and supplies and will subsidize enrollment fees, said Norman Thiel, executive director for the SonBridge Center.
If the summer program is successful, it may be the start of future youth recreation opportunities provided by SonBridge, Engels said.
“Our hope would be that we would be able to continue to provide this to the community of College Place and the greater Walla Walla Valley,” he said. “We want the community’s input, and we want to be able to provide what the community is wanting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.