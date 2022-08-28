College Place is considering an ordinance that would earmark money for public art when the city makes certain large investments in its infrastructure, including in many cases when the project is funded by a grant.
The ordinance, which City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello presented to the City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 23, would set aside 1% of the budget for capital projects of over $2 million.
While neighboring Walla Walla has had success with adding to its stock of public art through donations, College Place has had little outside of the traffic signal utility box art wraps donated last year by credit union P1FCU, Rizzitiello said.
Adoption of this ordinance would push the city to invest in its public art, and not just with local dollars — in many cases, 1% of state and federal money for infrastructure improvements in the city of College Place could also be earmarked for public art, Rizzitiello said.
If the ordinance is adopted, the city would not need to earmark money for public art for capital projects involving underground infrastructure, routine maintenance or where there are otherwise legal restrictions.
The ordinance also allows for exceptions where grants do not allow funds to be spent on public art or otherwise conflicts with the ordinance.
The City Council will likely vote on the ordinance during a September council meeting, Rizzitiello said.
