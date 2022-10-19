Are you a resident of the city of Walla Walla? Do you want to help guide the city as it makes critical decisions?
Walla Walla is seeking volunteers that live within the city to fill openings on the following advisory bodies:
- Arts Commission (two vacancies)
- Parks, Recreation, and Urban Forestry Advisory Board (one vacancy)
Additional information and application forms are available here: https://wallawallawa.gov/government/boards-commissions-committees
Anyone with questions may contact the City Clerk at 509-527-4424 or lneissl@wallawallawa.gov.
Applications are due at noon on Nov. 3, but will continue to be accepted until all positions are filled.
