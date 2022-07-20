The city of Walla Walla needs input from residents as it drafts a plan to improve transportation safety for all who live, work and travel here.
The city needs to develop and publish a Safe Streets and Roads for All compliant plan to ensure it is eligible to receive federal grant funding for projects that construct safety improvements. The SS4A grant program provides funding for projects that include safety improvements for all modes of transportation.
The city is asking residents to provide feedback about issues with transportation safety they’ve observed or experienced.
“These could be things like 'This street could use sidewalks to make it safer for kids to get to school' or 'Can bicycle lanes be added to this street to make it safer to bike to the grocery store?'" city staff wrote in a release.
The city launched a virtual open house on Friday, July 15, that will remain open until Sunday, July 31, which can be found at wallawallawa.gov/safestreets. For more info, call 509-527-4537 or email edawson@wallawallawa.gov.
