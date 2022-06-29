The Walla Walla Senior Center parking lot will be renovated using over $565,000 in federal funding after a unanimous vote Wednesday, June 20, by the Walla Walla City Council.
The renovation comes as the parking lot, which serves some of the communities least-mobile residents, has exceeded its useful life and poses a tripping hazard, according to a report by city staff.
The sidewalk between the parking lot and Ninth Avenue will also be renovated.
The project will be paid for with over $375,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a portion of which went to local governments to help make up for drops in tax revenue due to the pandemic, as well as $190,000 from the city’s slice of federal Community Development Block Grants.
The city, which delegates how its portion of the federal funds are used, received six bids for the construction project. The lowest bid, for $565,255, was submitted by Premier Excavation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.