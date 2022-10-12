The city of Walla Walla is growing, albeit at a slower rate than the state at large, and leaders have acknowledged that the city desperately needs new housing to meet the needs of its citizens.
But how should the city pay for the impacts that development can have on infrastructure such as roads?
During a Monday work session, the City Council discussed a possible transportation impact fee, which would charge developers a uniform rate based on the number of new cars on the road introduced by the additional housing, business or other development. No action was taken Monday evening, and a rate structure study would need to be performed prior to a fee being adopted, which could take a year.
If adopted, revenues from the impact fees could be spent on upgrades to capital projects, such as roadways, needed to address the added traffic. The funds could not be spent on addressing existing deficiencies or for ongoing costs, including maintenance.
Existing system
Currently, developers have to perform a case-by-case Transportation Impact Analysis, determining how their proposed developments would impact nearby roads, intersections and other transportation infrastructure, which can be costly and time consuming. After the TIA is complete, developers negotiate with the city to determine how much to pay and for what projects to address the impacts from their developments.
The process to determine how much the developers must pay and what projects those fees can fund can be complicated and burdensome for city officials and developers. Approved projects need to be directly affected by the development. Revenue from a development in western Walla Walla wouldn’t help improve roads on the east side of town, for instance.
Developers also don’t foot the entire bill for new projects, only pitching in an amount proportional to how much the project addresses new needs created by the development. If a development is projected to double traffic on a roadway, but the roadway was already deficient, then the developer would only help pay to mitigate the development’s added impact.
The piecemeal nature of the TIA system not only burdens city staff, it also can create difficulties in addressing expensive projects. If a developer is on the hook for 10% of the cost to widen a road, for instance, and the city can’t afford the remaining 90%, it can be difficult for the city to directly address that overloaded road, said City Engineer Neal Chavre in a brief interview.
In addition, smaller developments have been exempted from the TIA system, due to concerns that the case-by-case analysis would be too expensive for the project, Chavre said.
For instance, if a developer wanted to simply subdivide a plat into two lots to build a second home on the same land, increasing housing density in keeping with the city’s stated goals, a TIA could be enough of a burden to discourage the project from happening.
But while small developments individually create few new burdens to city roads, they collectively add up, Chavre said. That cumulative impact is currently not being addressed by the TIA system.
Transportation Impact Fee
There are a number of impact fees that local governments can impose on developers, including those for fire and EMS, transportation, parks and schools.
If a transportation impact fee were to be adopted by the city of Walla Walla, it would dramatically simplify the way developers calculate how much is owed for city roads, Kendra Breiland of California-based consulting firm Fehr and Peers said during a presentation to the council on Monday.
Only projects that mitigate the impact of additional trips on city roadways would be eligible, and fees could only be charged based on the portion of those projects that address new growth, not existing deficiencies.
A portion of those total eligible costs would then be paid by developers, depending on the number of new vehicle trips the development is likely to create: single-family homes or mom-and-pop shops would create fewer trips than multi-family homes or grocery stores, respectively, and would thus pay a smaller fee.
The city is allowed by law to implement either a city-wide or district-based fee. The revenue from impact fees could be spent on eligible projects anywhere within the city or district, depending, which would give the city much more flexibility to pool funds in order to pay for more expensive projects.
The impact fee would also eliminate the current case-by-case analysis, which would allow the city to charge smaller developments for their proportional share of increased burdens on roadways without discouraging development with costly analysis, Breiland said.
The city has substantial leeway in determining how high to set the rates: Pasco’s transportation impact fee creates a little more than $700 in additional costs for developing a single-family home, for instance, while North Bend adds more than $10,500.
Around 100 communities across Washington have implemented transportation impact fees of some kind, Breiland said.
State law allows the city to waive all or most of the fees for certain developments, including for early learning facilities and affordable housing, with some caveats. The city is also allowed to charge a different rate for developments expected to create an unusual burden not accounted for by the standard impact fee rate, but Breiland cautioned this could incur legal challenges and there would need to be a good reason to deviate from the standard rate.
Prior to implementing the fee, the city would have to study and develop the proposed rate structure, a process that typically takes around a year and costs around $150,000, Breiland noted.
