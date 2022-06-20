The city of Dayton will soon have its own social media accounts, and Public Works Director Ryan Paulson will run them.
Dayton City Council voted unanimously to adopt a policy allowing for the creation of such accounts at its June 14 meeting.
The proposal was considered at the request of Paulson, who said social media has become one of the better ways to reach people in the city.
“Social media is the way of the world,” Paulson said. “I prefer to read a newspaper. I don’t like looking at a computer, I look at it enough. But, in this new era, everyone is on the internet.”
He added that in some of city’s recent hires, staff members’ personal social media accounts were effective in attracting attention.
Paulson said the accounts will help publicize job opening and upcoming events. He stressed that they won’t be used as a place for conversation.
“My plan is to not allow comments, if possible,” he said. “I’m working on that. I don’t want to start any kind of war. I just want to get information out to the public.”
While the policy only states that “city staff” will maintain the page, Paulson said he would be doing it himself at first.
Paulson said the policy is based on similar policies from other cities.
The policy allows for the creation of any kind of social media, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
