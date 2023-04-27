The Walla Walla Public Library is halfway to its funding goal for a major renovation and expansion thanks to a sizable grant included in the state’s 2023-25 capital budget.
Walla Walla’s library was one of four libraries across the state to receive $2 million, the maximum amount available as part of the state’s library capital improvement grant program for 2023-25.
Library Director Erin Wells said funds will be used to create a large community room and renovate the building entrance as part of the larger update that will address aging infrastructure and expand the library at 238 E. Alder St.
With the grant, the library has raised about $12 million for the project, which is estimated to cost about $24 million total. Wells said the grant was an exciting opportunity.
“We need to have a library that supports our community now,” she said. “This building just doesn't, in terms of technology and space. It can't support the community demand, in terms of the programs that they want, having enough shelving and just having enough space for people and staff.”
The library was one of several projects to get a piece of the $8.9 billion capital budget approved by lawmakers before the end of the 2023 legislative session that wrapped up on Sunday, April 23. It still has to be signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The capital budget directs funding for public construction and infrastructure projects.
Walla Walla Valley community projects, which often originate from local requests by cities or organizations, are set to receive $1.6 million in 2023 and 2024.
Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, which has plans to build a central office with a free substance use disorder clinic, food pantry and more west of downtown Walla Walla, was among the organizations to receive funds, along with Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Borleske Stadium and Habitat for Humanity.
Local projects that received funding are listed below. Funds for 2023 projects were first included in the capital budget approved in 2022.
Community projects funded in 2024
• $45,000 for after school program expansion in Walla Walla
• $515,000 for Blue Mountain Heart to Heart’s free clinic and central construction project
• $75,000 for Providence St. Mary Medical Center for expanded childcare options
• $525,000 for Borleske Stadium
Community projects funded in 2023
• $336,000 to Walla Walla for serving the community through capital improvements
• $98,000 for the Starbuck rodeo arena remodel
• $42,000 for the Waitsburg Gun Club for accessibility and education support
Other funds coming into Walla Walla
• $2 million in library capital improvement funds for the Walla Walla Public Library renovation and expansion
• $798,000 in Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grants for Habitat for Humanity
• $10.6 million reappropriation for the Walla Walla Community College science and technology building replacement
