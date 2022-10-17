Residents of Walla Walla may soon see trees popping up in their neighborhoods that, on closer inspection, look a little funny.
Camouflaged cell towers, disguised to look like trees or a part of a building, may now be built in residential areas, following a 5-2 vote of the City Council last week.
Councilmembers Brian Casey and Susan Nakonieczny voted against the proposal.
The decision ends a nearly 20-year ban on the development of cell towers in residential zones and follows nearly three years of discussion and debate.
Any designs for a new cell tower would need to be reviewed by city staff and approved by the Walla Walla Hearing Examiner prior to being built in any of the newly approved areas.
The “stealth technology” requirement means the structures must be designed to minimize their aesthetic and visual impact on the area, such as being disguised as tree, church steeple or by integrating it into existing architecture.
“It’s doing what you can to conceal these things,” said city Development Services Director Preston Frederickson earlier.
The review process would be expected to screen out designs that don’t match the local aesthetic, city staff noted during a Sept. 26 work session.
“So I don’t think we’ll be seeing any palm trees in Walla Walla,” said city attorney Timothy Donaldson at the time. “That’s one they would probably throw out the door when it came in.”
Even with the proposed changes, residential zones would be nearly the last type of location to be considered for a new communications tower.
Telecommunications companies would first have to consider whether their antennas could be placed on existing towers, on publicly-used structures such as water towers, or in other zones before applying to place one in a residential zone, according to the amendment.
Concerned with possible community backlash, like the kind that led to the ban nearly 20 years ago, city staff were directed to make all attempts to notify the public of the upcoming council decision, through social media, news releases and public notices.
However, few residents submitted comments in response to that outreach effort.
Two residents spoke in opposition to the proposal shortly before last Wednesday’s vote, including Zana Carver, a local academic and political activist affiliated with the Common Sense Conservative political group who in 2021 ran unsuccessfully for a position on the Walla Walla School Board.
During public comment, Carver argued that the cell towers would lead to wider adoption of 5G cellular networks, and said wireless communications cause cancer, infertility, and other dangerous health effects. Health implications from wireless radiation are a controversial area of debate that regulatory agencies and medical organizations have dismissed as baseless.
In a blog launched shortly after losing the 2021 election, Carver, a professor of biology at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, disputed the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines, stating that they are toxic and potentially deadly. The assertions are outside the medical mainstream. According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and severe reactions after vaccination are rare.
