With little more than seven months left before Walla Walla’s City Manager Nabiel Shawa heads off into retirement at the end of February 2023, the city has started the long process of choosing who will lead the city next.
Shawa, who has served as the city of Walla Walla’s top administrator since 2009, has expected to retire in coming years since at least 2020, though the window for the retirement has steadily moved up.
In 2020, the Union-Bulletin reported that Shawa intended to retire in 2024. When he announced his upcoming retirement in 2022, he gave an October end-date.
But now the city manager, who performs many of the same administrative duties that a mayor does in different cities, is expected to vacate his position at the end of February.
The City Council on Wednesday, June 22, voted to hire a firm to help advertise the position and come up with a short list of candidates, as it recently did when selecting a replacement for Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber.
Among four finalists that the firm helped to identify, the city ultimately hired the only local candidate, Chris Buttice.
Contracting with a firm is expected to cost anywhere between $20,000-40,000, according to city staff.
A committee made up of Mayor Tom Scribner, Deputy Mayor Steve Moss and council member Gustavo Reyna will advise the full City Council on which firm to choose, though that decision appears unlikely any sooner than late July.
Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, who became the public face of Walla Walla during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been expected to be a possible successor to Shawa since she became the city’s number two administrator in July 2020.
In response to questions from the Union-Bulletin, she confirmed she intends to apply for the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.