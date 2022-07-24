The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, is seeking the public’s input before dredging parts of the lower Snake River channel.
The dredging work has been proposed to restore the lower Snake River federal navigation channel by removing accumulated sediment that raises the river bottom, according to a release.
The work would take place below the Ice Harbor Dam navigation lock near Pasco, and at the confluence of the lower Snake and Clearwater Rivers near Lewiston, Idaho.
The dredging work would take place between Dec. 15, 2022, and March 1, 2023, when in-water work won’t overtly disturb the riparian ecosystem. The dredged material would be disposed of in-water at Bishop Bar, River Mile 118 of the lower Snake River in Washington.
The USACE will take public comments until Aug.18. Comments may be submitted via email to NEPANWW@usace.army.mil with “LSR 2022 Dredging” in the subject line.
For more information and other ways to submit comments, visit bit.ly/LSR-dredge.
