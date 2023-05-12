With water levels rising at Bennington Lake, signs of summer — kayaking, fishing, picnicking and more — are surfacing.
The Army Corps of Engineers, in preparation for the upcoming recreation season, started refilling Bennington Lake on Wednesday, May 10.
Water management officials determined the flood risk was low enough for the snowpack to support the lake’s refill, according to a news release from the Corps.
Water is diverted from Mill Creek to Bennington Lake each spring once the threat of flooding has passed, but about 90% of the flood control space is still available if late season flooding were to occur, the release said.
Filling the lake takes up to a week or longer, depending on the flow from Mill Creek.
The Mill Creek Project and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife plan to stock the lake with rainbow trout ahead of Memorial Day, the release said.
Visitors to the recreation area east of Walla Walla must follow state boating, hunting and fishing requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.