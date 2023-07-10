The Army Corps of Engineers will apply up to five herbicide treatments at Lake Wallula to control the invasive aquatic plant species flowering rush, according to a news release from the Walla Walla district.
The treatments will start between Sunday, July 16, and Thursday, July 20 and may continue through Friday, Sept. 1, if necessary, the release said.
The Corps will apply diquat dibromide at a rate of two gallons per surface acre in up to five five-acre areas in the reservoir.
There will be a three-day restriction on using water from the treatment area for drinking and irrigation and a five-day restriction on using water from the area to irrigate food crops, according to the release. Animals should not consume water from the area for 24 hours after the herbicide application.
There won’t be restrictions on fishing or swimming after the treatment, the release said.
The Corps said it will post notices on the shorelines of the areas being treated 48 hours prior to treatment.
