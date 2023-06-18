Dayton voters have no say in the future of the Columbia County Rural Library District under Washington law.
An informal opinion dated Monday, June 12, from Assistant Attorney General Kelly Owings says the state statute outlining the process for dissolving a rural library district is clear: Only county voters can petition for and vote on the issue.
Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack said he expects Dayton voters will turn to legal recourse to keep the issue off the ballot in the county where some residents want to dissolve the district.
Dissatisfied with the library board, director and the outcome of attempts to remove or move select books at Dayton Memorial Library, a group of residents is collecting signatures to put the issue before voters in the November general election. An update on the petition effort was not available ahead of publication from Jessica Ruffcorn of Dayton.
Legal analysis
Under state law, a rural library district can be dissolved by a majority vote of county voters, specifically those residing outside incorporated cities or towns.
The issue may be placed on the ballot if signatures are collected from 10% or more of the unincorporated county’s registered voters.
That process doesn't change even when a city has been annexed into the district, like Dayton has in Columbia County.
Instead, the statute “shows that the legislature established a distinct process for dissolving rural county library districts, and did not change that process, even after it began allowing the annexation of certain cities or towns to a rural county library district,” Owings said in her letter.
Slack requested the Attorney General’s office weigh in on the issue informally because he said it was unclear whether petition signatures collected from city voters would qualify.
Informal opinions are letters that present the legal analysis of an assistant attorney general. Generally returned quicker than formal opinions, they are not considered to be an official opinion from the state office.
Slack said the letter confirms what he initially thought: “If petitioners get the required signatures, it’s going to leave out voters within the city of Dayton.”
He said he believes there is a very good argument that the state statute would be unconstitutional as applied because it leaves city voters out of a decision that would affect them.
Owings didn’t answer Slack’s question about whether the state statute would be unconstitutional as applied, but Slack believes there’s a good argument that it is.
“This is something that they pay for, they get the use of it, and if the library is dissolved without their input, it will be a disenfranchisement,” he said.
In declining to answer the question, Owings said, “(B)y long practice, our office declines to provide opinions as to the constitutionality of enacted statutes. This is because our office often defends the validity of statutes when challenged in court.”
Legal recourse
Slack said he expects a Dayton voter will take legal action when the petition is filed. That would mean filing with the Superior Court for injunctive relief, asking the court to keep the issue off the ballot.
“They would have to prove that they had a good enough case for that relief to be granted,” he said.
The Attorney General’s Office would likely defend against that challenge, he said.
The petition is due to the library board on Aug. 1. Slack said the board is bound to forward it to the Columbia County Auditor’s Office for inclusion on the ballot.
The Auditor’s Office is the one to verify the signatures and make sure the legal process has been followed. The issue would then be put on the ballot for voters in unincorporated areas of the county.
“At that point, I’m pretty sure somebody who is a voter (in Dayton) would challenge it,” Slack said.
Library director resigns
Another recent development at the library is the resignation of Director Todd Vandenbark, effective Thursday, July 13.
Vandenbark notified the library’s Board of Trustees of his decision on Wednesday, June 14, in a brief statement, which he shared with the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
In the statement, Vandenbark thanked the board for the opportunity to serve as the library’s director, a role he’s held for more than two years.
“I am writing to inform you that I am resigning my position effective Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the end of the workday,” Vandenbark said in the statement.
Vandenbark said he was out sick and unavailable to respond to further questions.
Board of Trustees Chair Jay Ball said the board will appoint an interim director, review the job description for the position and start the search for a new hire.
It’s a specialized position that requires the candidate have a master’s degree in library science, he said. The salary is budgeted at $61,800 with an additional $22,875 in benefits for 2023.
Ball said he doesn’t know how Vandenbark’s resignation affects the future of the library or the petition process. The letter from Owings clarifies the process for dissolving the district, he said.
“It’s going to be strange, but it looks like the people in the county will decide if the library is dissolved,” he said. “Voters in the city will not have a say, which I think is a shame.”
He voiced doubts that the effort to dissolve the library would be successful.
“That’s something that we’ll deal with when it comes,” Ball said. “If they have the qualified signatures to even put it on the ballot — I am confident that it will be defeated if it does come to that.”
