After a delayed start to the season due to needed repairs and delayed construction, the Prescott pool opened Tuesday, July 12, for the first time this summer.
The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and on Saturdays, the pool is open from 1-6 p.m. with rentals from 6-8 p.m. with two-weeks notice.
Operated by the Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District, the pool is a hub for the small, rural community that is only maintained through the continued support of the community, said board member Carol Hartwig in a Tuesday interview.
“It’s the one thing we really have for families and for youth to do, so it is truly a blessing that the members of our community vote in the levy every year,” Hartwig said.
“I know we have a lot of people in our community who don’t have children who vote for the levy anyway so that this resource is available, so that there’s a place for our kids to learn to swim and to play.”
While the pool typically opens the week after the school year ends, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health requested this year that the Prescott district conduct repairs before reopening for the season, Hartwig said.
In 2021, health officials discovered a leak that could cause erosion and threaten the structural integrity of the pool and surrounding facilities.
In April, Walla Walla County commissioners signed off on a $125,000 proposal from the Port of Walla Walla. That agency had agreed to spend some of its portion of the county’s Economic Development Sales Tax Fund but needed approval from commissioners before the project could move forward.
“We were blessed enough to be able to get a grant from the Port in order to do those repairs,” Hartwig said.
That funding was needed not only to fix the leak, but also to upgrade the pool’s filtration and chemical-delivery systems, make repairs to the pump room, receive a structural engineer’s assessment, upgrade lighting, update electrical safety, upgrade the bath house and pool office, and improve access to the facilities, according to the funding proposal.
The Economic Development Sales Tax Fund was established by the Legislature in 1999. It returns 0.09% of state sales taxes generated locally to the county for economic development infrastructure projects. The county controls the funds, but under a revised interlocal agreement from 2005, two-thirds of the money is funneled through the Port.
The jobs created by the Prescott pool are seasonal, with only one part-time, year-round office manager.
However, the Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District insisted that the project was worth the investment, saying it was the largest employer of young adults in Prescott and that pool patrons come “from all over the Northwest.”
Despite Prescott being the smallest community in Walla Walla County, it has the longest continuously operating pool in Eastern Washington, according to documents provided to the county commissioners.
The repairs, which constituted the first major renovation of the pool since 1990, was delayed due to supply-chain issues, Hartwig said, but was recently completed.
Lifeguards and swim lessons will be provided by the Walla Walla YMCA, due to an inability to hire sufficient lifeguards from youth within the community, Hartwig said.
