The city and county of Walla Walla will soon start receiving the first payments of their $1.8 million slice of a $518 million settlement between the nation’s three largest prescription opioid distributors and the state of Washington.
While local public health officials say the funds are a much-needed infusion of cash to address unmet needs, some on the frontlines of the crisis are skeptical that it will be nearly enough to make significant progress on an epidemic that was decades in the making.
“That’s funding for hiring a few more people, but it’s not a system transformation. And that disappoints me,” said Everett Maroon, executive director of Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, a Walla Walla-based organization that, among other programs, offers substance abuse treatment.
Under the state’s plan, distribution of the settlement is based on the number of opioids shipped to a particular county, as well as the number of opioid deaths and addiction cases in that county.
Walla Walla County will receive more than $1.18 million over the next 17 years, while the city will receive $666,650. Neighboring Columbia County will receive less than $121,000 under the plan.
Exactly how the money, which will be distributed over a 17-year-period, will be spent locally has yet to be determined.
A monster with three partsIn Walla Walla County, as with much of the United States, the opioid crisis is now largely characterized by fentanyl, a synthetic drug many times more powerful than heroin.
But public health experts and attorneys for the state argued in court that this is merely the third wave of a crisis that began in the ’90s.
Prescriptions and sales of opioids in Washington skyrocketed more than 500 percent between 1997 and 2011, according to the Washington State Attorney’s General’s Office.
A 2019 Washington Post investigation showed that nearly 23.8 million prescription pain pills were distributed in Walla Walla County between 2006 and 2014, enough for 45 pills per person per year. Of those, more than 9.3 million were distributed by McKesson, according to that report.
The state’s recent lawsuit alleged that McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen made billions fueling the opioid epidemic, shipping huge amounts of drugs to into the state when they knew or should have known the drugs would fuel addictions and an illegal drug market.
The three companies have been penalized repeatedly by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for failing to stop and report suspicious opioid shipments as required by law. The distributors reportedly allowed between 250,000 to nearly a million suspicious orders into Washington state between 2006 and 2014, Ferguson wrote in a press release.
The companies disputed that they had willfully contributed to the crisis and argued in court that Washington state had played a role with laws in the 1990s that made it easier to prescribe opioids.
Regardless, many who were legally prescribed opiates later became dependent, Maroon said.
Then, as health providers cut off patients who had become addicted, many turned to the black market, where heroin was significantly cheaper.
“Economics pushed people into a new substance,” Maroon said.
But heroin inflicted other costs.
“One they’re breaking the law,” Maroon said. “And two, they’re injecting drugs, which is more medically complicated — they could get infections if they reuse the needle (from) bloodborne pathogens like HIV or hepatitis.”
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is orders of magnitude stronger than heroin, has been used legally and otherwise for decades, but fatal overdoses associated with the drug has surged since the early 2010s, according to the DEA.
That trend was supercharged by the pandemic, Maroon said.
Locally, supply chains were disrupted for everything from florists to farmers. But COVID-19 also made it difficult to acquire the chemicals to manufacture heroin, while opium farms in countries such as Afghanistan saw labor shortages.
People addicted to opioids reported a dramatic shift in local illegal drug markets, Maroon said: the only option was fentanyl.
In Walla Walla County, the rate of deaths attributed to opioids in 2019 through 2021 was more than over five times higher than between 2002-2004, according to data from the University of Washington’s Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute. Deaths from heroin accounted for less than one-fourth of opioid related deaths in Walla Walla County between 2019 and 2021, with the rest attributed to fentanyl, prescription pills and other opioids.
The institute did not have exact numbers on local deaths and Walla Walla County officials could not provide such data before press time.
What now?
It is not yet clear exactly how the money will be spent. Spending, both from the state and local jurisdictions, must comply with the state’s Opioid Response Plan.
These approved strategies include improving and expanding treatment; providing comprehensive services to individuals with opioid use disorder, including housing, transportation, education, job placement, job training or childcare; public education; and support for police and firefighters who are typically the first to respond to a drug overdose.
The Legislature in Olympia will have authority to determine how Washington’s portion of the settlement will be spent. Spending by local will need to be approved by an Opioid Abatement Council, an as-of-yet unformed regional entity, but will have flexibility to spend the funds on any approved strategies.
Maroon, who testified during the state’s trial against the three distributors earlier this year, approves of some of how the settlement has been structured.
The agreement specified the money can’t just be spent backfilling government expenses and must be used on the crisis. The payments are also frontloaded, with more paid out earlier on, mitigating the effect of inflation on the overall pot of money and helping to start up programs.
But Maroon worries that the money from the settlement won’t be enough for transformative change in Walla Walla County.
Fair formula?
“One-point-eight million between Walla Walla County and the city amounts to one well-funded program,” he said.
He pointed to the formula distributing funds based on a simple calculation of deaths, addiction and pills, while not accounting for existing programs or the lack thereof.
“Many parts of the state don’t have the infrastructure that King County has,” Maroon said. “We need additional investment in Walla Walla, in Franklin, in Benton, even in Yakima, and we’re not going to be able to stand up more robust recovery infrastructure with $1.8 million.”
“That’s funding for hiring a few more people, but it’s not a system transformation. And that disappoints me.”
Rural and geographically isolated residents require more support, such as mobile support services and extension office for things like methadone clinics, in order to adequately treat their substance use disorder, Maroon continued.
In the long term, the community needs a variety of interventions to address the varied needs of those struggling with substance use disorder, Maroon said.
“I have people in multigenerational families that all use, from grandma to grandson,” he said. “We have people being sex trafficked … We have young people who before they knew it are addicted to fentanyl and are hiding it from everybody.”
Making effective use of the money available will also require decisions to be based on the best available science, he cautioned.
“If our response is based on comfort level, we’re not going to help enough people.”
