A 12-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Thursday, June 8, in Milton-Freewater, according to a release from the Milton-Freewater Police Department.
The accident occurred at Northeast First Avenue and Columbia Street at 7:09 a.m. The girl was able to get up and walk on her own after the incident but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
An investigation by the MFPD determined the driver was at fault for the accident, which occurred in a crosswalk while the yellow alert lights were blinking.
The vehicle involved was a 2014 Honda Accord driven by a 39-year-old Pendleton man who was cited for careless driving.
